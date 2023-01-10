Ulster's postponed clash with the Sharks rearranged for February

The URC have announced that Ulster's postponed match against the Cell C Sharks will take place on Saturday, February 25 in Durban.
Ulster’s Round 6 match scheduled for October in Durban, along with Emirates Lions v Glasgow Warriors game the same weekend, had to be postponed due to severe illness in the visiting squads whilst in South Africa.
Both games will now take place in-between Round 14 and Round 15, with the Cell C Sharks hosting Ulster in Durban at 12pm (Irish time), and the Emirates Lions welcoming Glasgow Warriors to Johannesburg at 10pm (Irish time).
Ireland are in Six Nations action the same day as they face Italy in Rome.