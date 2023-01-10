Mossy Lawler will return to Munster as skills coach next season

Munster have confirmed that Mossy Lawler will join the province from next season as Skills Coach.

Lawler is currently Attack and Skills Coach at Connacht where he has spent the last eight years.

He was previously Elite Player Development Officer with the Connacht academy and Head Coach to the Connacht Eagles.

Lawler is a former Munster player, having lined out for the province from 2000 to 2008.

He enjoyed Champions Cup, Celtic League and Celtic Cup success before making the move to play in the Premiership with Wasps.

The Limerick man has previously held the position of UL Bohemians Director of Rugby and coached at his former school Ardscoil Rís.

Commenting on the appointment, Munster Head Coach Graham Rowntree said, “We are delighted to have Mossy joining our set-up this summer.

“We have been really impressed with what he has done in Connacht over the last few years, and he will be a valuable addition to our coaching ticket bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role.

“We are always looking for ways to improve and fine tune what we are doing so to have a dedicated resource in this area and someone of Mossy’s calibre working with our players will be really beneficial.”