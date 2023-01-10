Gregor Townsend welcomes four huge Rugby World Cup warm-ups for Scotland

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend believes four Test matches this summer will provide 'invaluable experience' in preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup
Gregor Townsend welcomes four huge Rugby World Cup warm-ups for Scotland

PLANS AFOOT: Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend pleased with World Cup warm-up plans. Pic: Jane Barlow/PA

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 12:45
PA Sport

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend believes four Test matches this summer will provide “invaluable experience” in preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Three of the games will take place at BT Murrayfield, starting with the visit of Italy on Saturday, July 29 before the Scots welcome France to Edinburgh a week later.

Scotland will travel to face the World Cup hosts on Saturday, August 12 with the venue to be confirmed. They will take on Georgia at Murrayfield on Saturday, August 26, with kick-off times for all games also still to be confirmed.

Townsend said: “2023 is a huge year for our national team and after the Guinness Six Nations our focus will quickly turn to the Rugby World Cup.

“All four fixtures will provide invaluable experiences in our preparation for the tournament.

“Having the opportunity to play at home on three occasions before we depart will enable our players to feel the backing of our supporters ahead of setting off for the World Cup.

“The match against France away from home will be very important as we are going to spend time at our training base for the World Cup in Nice prior to the match and replicate the schedule our players will experience during the tournament itself.”

The Rugby World Cup will take place between September 8 and October 28 with Scotland drawn in Pool B alongside defending world champions South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania.

More in this section

USA v Wales - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group B - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Gareth Bale feels ‘incredibly fortunate to have realised dream’ as he retires
Mack Hansen 9/1/2023 Hansen chops the locks in search of Six Nations impact
Leinster Rugby Training Session Furlong and Sexton to be fit for Six Nations, Leinster confirm
ScotlandPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>INCONSISTENCY: Owen Farrell is in danger of missing the start of England’s Six Nations campaign after being cited for a dangerous tackle in Saracens’ victory over Gloucester on Friday. Pic: Ben Whitley/PA Wire</p>

Inconsistency of tackling laws has Owen Farrell teetering on a fine line

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.217 s