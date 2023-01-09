Rowntree won't rush Snyman return

Munster can look forward to the return of Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne for this Saturday’s European home clash with Northampton Saints and Graham Rowntree can see further lineout reinforcements on the horizon. Yet the head coach is refusing to hurry RG Snyman’s return to action.

Rowntree was down to the bare bones in terms of second-row selection for last Friday’s BKT United Rugby Championship clash with the Lions in Cork, switching No.8 Gavin Coombes for a rare start at lock alongside Jean Kleyn with both Beirne and captain and flanker O’Mahony unavailable due to IRFU player welfare protocols, as was fly-half Joey Carbery.

Thomas Ahern, Fineen Wycherley, Kiran McDonald and academy star Edwin Edogbo were also ruled out alongside Snyman through injury but though the forward pack came under intense pressure at scrum-time from the South Africans, the head coach saw his side claim a valuable 33-3 victory and he does see reinforcements riding to the rescue at various stages in the coming weeks, starting with this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup clash at Thomond Park.

“We've got the Ireland lads. We've got Pete and Tadhg back in the mix next week,” Rowntree said. “We'll hopefully have Fineen back at the end of the month and Edwin back at the start of next month. Thomas will be March at the earliest. So there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“It was just this week that we were a bit light on the deck. Kiran picked up a knock (against Ulster) last week. He played 80 minutes but he since flagged an arm injury so we couldn't pick Kiran.

“So, we went with Gav in the row and he's moved into the row quite a lot recently, particularly against Northampton where he was still making record numbers of tackles and carries as a second row.

“I keep joking with him, we're moving him up a row every week. We could need him at tighthead next week! No, but he's so important to us. It's very effectively simple what he does for us.” Munster reported that South African lock Snyman had returned to field training following his latest lengthy spell on the sidelines having sustained two serious knee injuries and reconstructions since the World Cup winner joined the province in the summer of 2020. Yet a return date has still not been pencilled in, Rowntree said.

“It's not fair to put a time on him at the moment. What I can tell you is he's training on the pitch next to us. He's running and moving well which is great to see. He won't be around (available to play) this month but, week by week, he has certainly turned the corner.

“He's moving well. Christ, he's a huge man. Not this month, and I'm not putting any timeline on it, but things are looking better for him.” Munster do have fresh front row issues following Friday’s win having lost hooker Diarmuid Barron to a shoulder injury after just four minutes and loosehead prop Josh Wycherley after a knock on the ribs.

“We'll see how that develops and see how he is on Monday,” the boss said of Barron. “I'm not sure what the issue is but it's his shoulder, obviously. We'll know more on Monday.” Referring to Josh Wycherley, Rowntree added: “He hurt his rib. There's no escaping it, he was holding his rib walking off. Again, we'll see how that is on Monday and see what we've got.” end