'It’s all good at the moment' - Hodnett hoping Munster momentum boosts European hopes

John Hodnett is delighted fast-improving Munster can take gathering momentum into Europe when the Heineken Champions Cup campaign resumes at home to Northampton Saints next Saturday.

Back-to-back victories over the English Premiership side following a gutsy 17-6 win at Franklin’s Gardens on December 18 would give Munster a great chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition and a Round of 16 tie to look forward to in April.

With an extremely tough final pool test at Toulouse to follow this Saturday’s Thomond Park fixture, it is an opportunity Munster must take and flanker Hodnett, who picked up the man-of-the-match award from Friday’s 33-3 BKT URC win at home to the Lions in Cork, believes his side are in a good place following an encouraging block of games.

Munster have lost just once in the league, to Leinster on St Stephen’s Day, since the URC resumed at the end of November. They have climbed into the play-off positions in the top eight thanks to two wins in six days at Ulster and the bonus-point success against the Lions, and the back-rower agreed it is a much rosier position now than at the start of the current block of games, against Connacht six weeks ago when they were just two places above the bottom in 14th.

“Definitely. That’s great too,” Hodnett said. “I suppose even better again, we’re building well, we’re getting better and coming into Europe that’s great as well, momentum. So it’s all great. It’s all good at the moment.”

The academy graduate from West Cork said the squad was not paying too much heed to the URC standings, however, preferring to trust in honing performances in a developing gameplan rather than results in order to secure an end of season play-off berth.

“I suppose we don’t really try to look at the table too much. It’s just how we improve every week, how we bring what we do in training into games, are we getting better? The results will look after themselves and the table will look after itself.

“We’ve a couple of big weeks coming up so it’s hard to dwell too much on the table and results, it’s just getting out there and playing.”

That Munster are improving game on game following a difficult start to the season under first-season head coach Graham Rowntree and an all-new coaching ticket was a testament to rising fitness levels enabling better decision-making and skill execution, Hodnett said. Munster scored five tries and kept the Lions tryless at Musgrave Park in driving rain and strong winds on Friday night. Rowntree praised his team’s composure and refusal to let their heads drop as they went in search of a try bonus point with the game clock against them, a try from wing Liam Coombes finally delivering the extra match point in the 74th minute before hooker Scott Buckley claimed his second of the night at the death.

“There’s great satisfaction to see things coming together and the things we’re working on in training coming to fruition in the game so that’s very pleasing from a team aspect,” Hodnett said.

“It’s definitely our fitness. The way we’ve been training this year, there’s massive tempo to it. You’re constantly under pressure, you’re constantly fatigued, you’re out on your feet.

“So when you’re in a game like this, and you’re fatigued, under pressure you’re used to it. It’s nothing new. It’s not like a big shock, we’re used to it. I guess that’s why we can keep the cool heads then. We stick to what we do and you could see that at the end there.”