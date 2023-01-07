O'Gara's La Rochelle batter league leaders Toulouse into submission 

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle battered Top 14 leaders Toulouse into submission at a packed Stade Marcel Deflandre to end an eight-match losing streak against Ugo Mola’s side with a comprehensive 30-7 win.

The scale of their dominance in a rain-sodden opening period was such that they only had to make 12 tackles, while enjoying 68 percent possession and enjoyed near-total control of the set piece.

But their first win over Toulouse since September 2019 came at a potential price for both La Rochelle and France ahead of the Six Nations, as both prop Uini Atonio and hooker Pierre Bourgarit went off injured. They will be a concern for the visit of Ulster next weekend.

O’Gara, watching from the stands as he serves out a 10-week touchline ban, may have been frustrated too by his side’s inability to convert their dominance into more points, despite Toulouse being reduced to 13 for several minutes, with both Charlie Faumina and Romain Ntamack in the bin.

As it was, a converted Romain Sazy try, from a 50:22 lineout and three Antoine Hastoy’s penalties were all they had to show for their control as they bulldozed their way into a 16-0 first-half lead in conditions unconducive to running rugby.

Both sides had one eye on the returning Champions Cup, next week. Visitors Toulouse rested Antoine Dupont, Anthony Jelonch and Julien Marchand, while Cyril Baille, Alexandre Roumat, and Richie Arnold were on the bench. The hosts, meanwhile, were without the injured Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Will Skelton, and Thomas Lavault.

The second half continued in much the same manner, with La Rochelle enjoying the majority of the possession and territory, leaving Toulouse with little more than scraps. Even so, it still took the hosts until past the hour to score their second try - via a short-range burst from replacement Pierre Boudehent.

And though Toulouse, finally, escaped the ignominy of being nilled, through La Rochelle old boy Arthur Retiere six minutes from time, the game had been over as a contest for a considerable while. There was still time for Kyle Hatherall to turn the party atmosphere up a notch with a try just before the final whistle.

Earlier, Bordeaux got the better of Bayonne 23-15 at Stade Chaban Delmas, courtesy of tries from Yoram Moefana and Santiago Cordero.

Two days before Christmas, Brive climbed off the foot of the table when they ended a winless streak dating back to October 1, days before they came under the new management of Patrice Collazo. On Saturday, they claimed their third victory in a row, beating the new boss’ old club Toulon 26-17 at Stade Amedee Domenech.

Pau’s slipped to a 20-12 loss at home - their fourth in the Top 14 in a row - against Lyon; while Castres’ dismal away form continued as they lost 26-7 at Stade Francais, where they have not won in 20 years.

A pair of tries in the closing seven minutes saw Clermont come from behind to beat Perpignan 31-20 at Stade Marcel Michelin to give under-pressure head coach Jono Gibbes something to smile about.

On Sunday, eighth-placed Montpellier entertain fifth-placed Racing 92 at the GGL Stadium to close out the 15th of 26 rounds of the regular Top 14 season.