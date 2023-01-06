Graham Rowntree praises Ben Healy after Munster win

Munster boss Graham Rowntree praised his side and fly-half Ben Healy in particular after the Reds claimed a 33-3 bonus-point victory over the Emirates Lions in Cork on Friday night.

A capacity crowd of 8,008 supporters braved appalling conditions to see Munster run in five tries against the South African tourists and move into the top eight of the BKT United Rugby Championship table.

Hooker Scott Buckley, a fourth minute replacement for injured starter Diarmuid Barron, opened and closed the scoring after the Lions had taken an early 3-0 lead with a penalty from Jordan Hendrikse. Captain Jack O’Donoghue added the second try after 29 minutes while second-half tries from Paddy Patterson and Liam Coombes completed the scoring with the game played in driving rain and wind throughout.

It was Munster’s second URC win in six days having grabbed a late winner at Ulster on New Year’s Day and head coach Rowntree paid tribute to Healy’s game management as the fly-half made his first league start since October 7 in the week he announced his intention to sign for Edinburgh and pursue his international ambitions with Scotland next season.

“I’m proud of the lads because we’ve played three games in a very short period of time,” Rowntree said. “We want to challenge teams with the ball in hand and we’ve done a lot of training in terms of our fitness.

“I thought we did it a bit too much at times tonight. I want to have guys putting their hands up and consistently they’re leading the charge.

“I’m particularly pleased for Ben Healy and he has a lot of things going on emotionally. He’s led us there tonight and pulled us through.”

Rowntree conceded the Lions had dominated the plentiful number of scrums in a game where handling was difficult and knock-ons were regular but credited his players’ composure to get the job done and secure a try bonus point, brought up by Liam Coombes’ excellent finish on 74 minutes.

“Half-time was about sticking to the plan into the wind and hopefully we could open up more but every time there was a scrum we had our hands full but our intent to play was always there.”

Munster welcome Northampton Saints to Thomond Park next Saturday for their penultimate Heineken Champions Cup pool match with qualification for the knockout stages in April still on the cards following their victory over the English Premiership side the week before Christmas. Rowntree is happy with the improvements in performance levels after a shaky start to the campaign which will send Munster in buoyant mood into their last two Champions Cup pool games.

”It’s all week by week. We’ve changed a lot here and we’re a little tidier in discipline. The first few weeks were difficult but it hardened us. And now going into Europe selection will be a challenge.”

Back-rower O’Donoghue, an ever-present for Munster this season praised his side’s defensive resilience in difficult conditions against a powerful Lions pack.

“It was tough, especially in the first-half when we were playing against it,” O’Donoghue said. “We experienced that against South Africa down the road (at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on November 10) so we were able to rely on that experience to play a bit of rugby and to get the five points is massive.

“We spoke about backing our skills because we are doing it in training. We trained in that (weather) during the week so when we saw the gale-force wind and rain tonight, we knew we could do it. And to keep them to three (points) is a massive bonus for us.”