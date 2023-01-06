Connacht urged to be wary of second string Sharks

Connacht forwards coach Dewald Senekal has warned that they will pay a big price if they under-estimate the quality of a second string Sharks side at the Sportsground on Saturday afternoon (5.15pm).

Nearly all of their Springboks, including World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi, have been kept in Durban along with director of rugby Neil Powell to prepare for next week’s Champions Cup clash with Bordeaux Begles.

Currie Cup coach Joey Mangola is in charge of the understrength squad sent from South Africa as the Sharks, where former Irish U-20 coach Noel McNamara is in charge of the attack, keep their eye on Champions Cup knockout qualification.

But South African Senekal has warned Connacht that the Sharks, who have won six of their nine URC games to date, will still be formidable and they can’t take anything for granted.

“They have made a decision, those are always dangerous types of teams to play against because you don’t know what each individual is going to bring,” said Senekal. “And some of those guys will want to put their hand up and it’s not often they get opportunities.

“We know they have individuals there who can hurt you if we are not collective in defence and our work. But I’m confident in our group that we will get a performance and if the Sharks have chosen not to bring their best team then hopefully we can make them pay.”

Bundee Aki, who has only played just under 300 minutes across five games this season, is again rested but they are boosted by the return of Irish internationals Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen as they try to prevent a third defeat in a row.

Cathal Forde comes into the side where he will partner Tom Farrell in the centre as director of rugby Andy Friend makes nine changes to the side which went down 41-12 away to Leinster on Sunday.

Another local product, lock Darragh Murray, will make his first senior start at the Sportsground but older brother Niall is rested for this one, with Oisin Dowling coming into the second row.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, C Forde, M Hansen; J Carty (c), K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; O Dowling, D Murray; J Murphy, C Oliver, S Hurley-Langton.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin; J Duggan, D Robertson-McCoy, L Fifita, C Prendergast, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, B Ralston.

Sharks: A Volmink; Y Penxe, M Koster, R Janse van Rensburgh, M Pogieter; N Fleurs, C Wright; N Mchunu, F Mbatha, C Sadie; T Bholi, R Hugo (c); J Venter, H Venter, C Gumede.

Replacements: K van Vuuren, D Bleuler, K Mchunu, O Barnard, C Rahl, G Williams, L Cronje, E Hooker.

Referee: Adam John (Wales).