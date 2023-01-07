Leinster women ready to make up for lost time

Following an exceptionally long wait, former Ireland international Tania Rosser will finally get a chance to take charge of the Leinster women’s team in a competitive fixture on Saturday.

A Six Nations winner in 2015, Rosser was first appointed to the role of head coach as far back as December 2021 - three months on from the eastern province relinquishing their Women’s Interprovincial Championship crown to Munster under the guidance of her predecessor Phil de Barra.

The substantial alteration of the playing calendar saw the series moving from its previous summer slot to the beginning of this year, but Saturday afternoon will see Leinster taking their first steps towards reclaiming interprovincial glory in a tricky opening round fixture against Connacht at Energia Park (kick-off 2.30pm).

“I got named coach about 12 months ago. It has been a 12 month process of looking at players around the province, getting to see a lot of the girls playing in their club team. I think they’re ready to go, I think we’re in a good place. We’ve got a lot of good talent coming through and a lot of experienced, fine wine out there that are going to help the young ones out,” Rosser acknowledged.

“Connacht always have a really good set-piece and are always really tough up front. They’ll have a lot of smarts about them.”

Leinster are also set to face Munster at Musgrave Park next Saturday, before Ulster welcome them to Queen’s University on January 21. That final round showdown in Belfast directly precedes the inaugural Women’s Celtic Challenge Tournament that sees a Combined Provinces XV facing off against a Welsh Development XV and The Thistles in home and away encounters.

Although there is a gap of just eight days between the end of the Interprovincial series and the start of the Celtic Challenge, Rosser has received assurances from Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams (who is also in charge of the Combined Provinces) that their vast number of international stars will be available for the duration of the Championship.

“Greg said we’ve got all players available, but we do have a contingency plan in place with the girls on the outer squad that will be called upon if we lose any of our players. I don’t see that we will and we’re working with Greg and Ed Slattery [women’s strength and conditioning coach] about the girls and how we manage them,” Rosser added.