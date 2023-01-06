'We challenge each other and that’s the most important thing' - Briggs praises fellow Munster coaches 

Niamh Briggs is grateful for the continued support of trusted assistants as she prepares for her first Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship as Munster head coach.

The former Ireland full-back has her hands full as head coach at AIL club UL Bohemian, an assistant to Gregg McWilliams with Ireland, and has now taken over from Matt Brown as Munster’s boss, her tenure starting on Saturday at Musgrave Park against Ulster (4:45pm).

Munster Rugby Pathway Development Coach Brown has remained on board for the province’s title defence, switching roles with Briggs, who has retained Mike Storey and brought in Ballincollig coach and former team-mate Fiona Hayes as another assistant.

“I love Matt Brown, he’s been brilliant for me since I went in with Munster last year,” Briggs said. “It flipped around when the Interpros was moved from the summer into January. Matt’s got a full-time job with Munster and it’s a clash basically.

“But he’s still like the boss. I’m still getting his input on everything. We’ve a brilliant working relationship. He’s a brilliant rugby mind and he’s pushed into the Munster men’s side now in relation to Talent ID, I’m delighted for him because he deserves that.

“He’s got a great way about him and the players all love him. When he couldn’t take on the head coaching role but was happy enough to come in and assist I was just delighted that he could continue to be involved because he did such a brilliant job last year.

“Mike Storey and Fiona Hayes have come in as well in relation to the forwards. Mike’s been with us for the last couple of years, I love working with him, he’s really good as well. And Fiona’s come in this year, full of enthusiasm, a really good technical brain, one of the best technical brains in rugby I’ve ever played with, coached with, sees things really, really well.

“The girls know her and it’s probably more important they have a huge amount of respect for her. So it’s a lovely working group, we all get along really well and we challenge each other and I think that’s the most important thing… in relation to the content and how we’re going to play and the players we’re going to select.

“That’s such a healthy environment within the group.”

Briggs recognises she is fortunate to be coaching at three different levels, that the long-term objective for Irish rugby should be to give its women’s coaches more focused positions.

“But the long and short of it is the IRFU contract is part-time and though I really enjoy it, I’m way too early in my coaching career to be turning down the opportunity to coach every day.

“I’m learning and developing all the time and trying to get as much experience as I can and make as many mistakes and learn from them and get better because of them. It’s all about fulfilling what I want to do and 100 per cent my long-term goal would be to have a full-time coaching role in the IRFU.

“That’s not going to happen in the foreseeable future so right now, actively coaching in UL Bohs every day, I learn a lot because we’re looking at players who have only ever played social rugby in the same playing group as others who have played international rugby. And with Munster, you have players who have moved up a level and they are all trying to keep moving up that ladder. And then Ireland the pinnacle of all that. So I’m learning from every block and picking the brains of people who can help me be better. And yes, selfishly from my own coaching development, I am loving every second of each slot I can get to coach.

“The game is evolving so quickly, this won’t be a conversation in a few years’ time. But at the moment I’m glad we’re having it because I get to coach every day.”