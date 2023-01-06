Munster aiming to emulate Páirc success as Lions come to Musgrave 

Munster’s November win over South Africa XV has been credited with kick-starting their season under the new coaching team and they are hoping there will be further benefit from that game when they host the Lions this Friday evening in Cork.

Eleven of the players who started on that memorable night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh will again be on duty for this URC encounter a few kilometres away in Musgrave Park, with two more, Cian Hurley and Pa Campbell, again included among the replacements.

The win against the South Africans may have been achieved without their frontline Irish players but it gave a boost to the whole organisation and since then they have won four out of their six games, the losses coming in the form of one-score defeats to Leinster and Toulouse.

The late comeback win over Ulster last weekend could also be season-defining for Munster and the importance of victory over the Lions can’t be overstated if Graham Rowntree’s men are to rescue their URC campaign and qualify for the knockout stages and next season’s Champions Cup.

Most of the internationals are again absent for this one and forwards coach Andi Kyriacou is hopeful that another dividend can be mined this weekend from that victory over the touring South Africans at the home of Cork GAA.

“It was a big springboard for a lot of this group who were playing,” he said.

“Right now our international lads are off, but they've taken a lot from that game. It was a big springboard in terms of belief, understanding we can play at that tempo and beat big, physical teams like that South African A side.

“There's a little bit of the unknown about the Lions. They're usually big up front, so there's a lot of work in around the set-piece and the fight we'll have on our hands in that area. They're massively attritional, their half-backs can cause havoc around the first, second and third defenders within phase-play. Certainly, that fight up front is going to be a big job for us this Friday.”

The selection of Ben Healy, who confirmed this week that his career is switching to Scotland and Edinburgh, at out-half is one of half a dozen changes to the side which defeated Ulster.

Healy, who came off the bench to score and convert the late try which snatched a 15-14 win, starts for the first time since the South Africa game and this will be his first league start since the win over Connacht in October.

Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and John Hodnett also come into the starting side alongside Healy.

Three position changes include the switching of Malakai Fekitoa to outside centre, Gavin Coombes to the injury-stricken second row and Alex Kendellen to No.8.

Liam Coombes starts his first match since September after recovering from injury while Jack O’Donoghue, the only player to feature in all 15 games this season, skippers the side.

Centre Dan Goggin is in the matchday squad for the first time since September.

The Lions are three points behind Munster in the table in 11th place, but they have a game in hand. This clash in Cork is the first of four games they will play in a row in the northern hemisphere and they have brought a big squad for a four-week tour of Europe.

They head to France next week to play Stade Francais in the Challenge Cup and a week later they are in Wales to take on the Dragons at Rodney Parade.

They will wrap up their tour with a clash against Connacht in the URC at the end of the month and scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys, the former Springbok prop, said the Lions are up for the demands of this tour, starting this Friday in Cork.

“We all know you don’t grow when it’s easy, you grow when it’s tough, and Friday will be tough especially in these conditions away from home.

“Playing at Musgrave Park will be new for us as none of our current squad members have played there. In saying that, we tend to strive under the new and unknown so this will certainly be one of those.”

A capacity crowd of around 8,000 is expected for Munster’s second last match in Cork this season — they play Scarlets at Musgrave Park in March — with just a few hundred tickets remaining on Thursday for the game.

Munster: M Haley; S Daly, M Fekitoa, R Scannell, L Coombes; B Healy, P Patterson; J Wycherley, D Barron, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, G Coombes; J O’Donoghue (C), J Hodnett, A Kendellen.

Replacements: S Buckley, D Kilcoyne, S Archer, C Hurley, J O’Sullivan, C Murray, D Goggin, P Campbell.

Lions: Q Horn; S Pienaar, H van Wyk, M Louw (C), E van der Merwe; J Hendrikse, M van den Berg; JP Smith, PJ Botha, A Ntlabakanye; R Venter, D Landsberg; J Cairns, E van Heerden, E Tshituka.

Replacements: M van Vuuren, M Naude, R Smith, W Alberts, S Sangweni, A Warner, G Lombard, M Rass.

Referee: H Davidson (Scotland).