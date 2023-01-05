Niamh Briggs: IRFU-contracted players have come back to Munster 'in incredible shape'

Niamh Briggs has praised the adaptability of Munster’s players to hit the ground running in preparation for their Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship title defence.

First-season head coach Briggs, the former Ireland full-back and current national team assistant coach, was part of Matt Brown’s coaching ticket which delivered last year’s championship, the defence of which begins this Saturday at Cork’s Musgrave Park against Ulster (4:45pm).

Now with Brown as her assistant and with Mike Storey and former Grand Slam-winning team-mate Fiona Hayes also part of her coaching group, Briggs has six current Ireland internationals, 18 players retained from last season’s successful campaign and 16 newcomers in a 34-woman squad.

With a diverse range of experience and training schedules given Enya Breen, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Dorothy Wall are now on IRFU professional contracts, the head coach has had the squad together for just five training sessions but said the entire group had played its part in prepping for the championship.

“It's huge, when we sat down to select the squad it was really, really difficult,” Briggs said on Thursday.

“Lots of good players coming through, but the younger players, the likes of Kate Flannery, Emily O'Regan, Brianna (Heylmann), they're coming with a huge training age.

“The older players took up the game at 21 or 22, and these girls are arriving at 18 or 19, and have been playing since they are young. The experience is vital because they're able to set the tone in relation to the pace and tempo, but also that younger, no-fear, having a crack at it (attitude) is important.”

Of the contracted players, Briggs praised the cooperation afforded to the provinces by the IRFU to enable them to train with their home squads.

“To be fair to the lads in the IRFU, it's been communicated from day one that we would get them. It's a similar working model to how an academy works day on day out for AIL teams, you get them for one night a week at training, and we had them for the Christmas period which was great, and now we get them one day a week which is completely fine. Once you know, and we got a huge bulk of work done in the week we had them, they're just topping up.

“They've been really good too. They've come back in incredible shape, they've only been contracted since the start of November, and the differences in their core skills and fitness has been big from where we were in the summer in Japan.

“I'm excited for them to get playing, and they can showcase it. They've been really good.”

This season’s championship, moved from the summer to January as part of the IRFU’s plans to streamline the women’s rugby calendar and provide a clear pathway for players from the club game to the national squad, now offers an additional incentive with the introduction of the Celtic Challenge between teams from Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Each will field a single team in the inaugural competition to be played after the Interpros from January 29 to provide a high-performance window ahead of the TikTok Six Nations, which begins four weeks after the Celtic Challenge concludes on March 25.

With a Combined Provinces squad to be drawn from both the contracted XVs group and club players, Briggs welcomed the opportunity for non-contracted players to impress in provincial colours.

“I think in theory this model of the season makes complete sense, when you're looking at the over ending goal being the Six Nations, and who makes that elite team. If you're going from the club into an Interpro, and into a Celtic Cup, it's like steps on a stairs. This is absolutely an unbelievable opportunity for these girls to showcase their talent and put themselves in that shop window.

“It's can't be about what's happening for us, it has to be about the now, and this weekend against Ulster.”