Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and John Hodnett also come into the starting side alongside Healy.
Healy gets nod at out-half, Coombes shifts to second-row as Munster side named for Lions 

STEPPING UP: Gavin Coombes, left, and Ben Healy of Munster after the United Rugby Championship between Ulster and Munster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 12:18
John Fallon

Ben Healy has been handed his first competitive start for Munster since October after being selected at out-half for Friday night’s URC clash with the Lions at Musgrave Park.

Healy, who announced this week that he will depart for a new career in Scotland with Edinburgh next summer, also started in the game against a South Africa XV in November and will renew his half-back partnership with Paddy Patterson from that night.

Healy will hope to round off a fairly momentous week for himself and Munster by putting the Lions to the sword, with the Tipperary native having snatched a last-gasp victory away to Ulster on Sunday with a late try which he converted himself for a 15-14 win in Belfast.

Healy’s inclusion is one of half a dozen changes for the clash with the South Africans which looks like it will be a capacity crowd with just 800 tickets remaining this morning.

Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and John Hodnett also come into the starting side alongside Healy.

Three position changes include the switching of Malakai Fekitoa to outside centre, Gavin Coombes to the second row and Alex Kendellen to No.8.

Liam Coombes starts his first match since September after recovering from injury while Jack O’Donoghue, the only player to feature in all 15 games this season, skippers the side.

Centre Dan Goggin is in the matchday squad for the first time since September.

Munster: M Haley; S Daly, M Fekitoa, R Scannell, L Coombes; B Healy, P Patterson; J Wycherley, D Barron, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, G Coombes; J O’Donoghue (C), J Hodnett, A Kendellen.

Replacements: S Buckley, D Kilcoyne, S Archer, C Hurley, J O’Sullivan, C Murray, D Goggin, P Campbell.

Emirates Lions: Q Horn; S Pienaar, H van Wyk, M Louw (C), E van der Merwe; J Hendrikse, M van den Berg; JP Smith, PJ Botha, A Ntlabakanye; R Venter, D Landsberg; J Cairns, E van Heerden, E Tshituka. 

Replacements: M van Vuuren, M Naude, R Smith, W Alberts, S Sangweni, A Warner, G Lombard, M Rass.

Referee: Hollie Davidson

