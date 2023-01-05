Farrell looking to put good run together with Connacht

Tom Farrell can scarcely believe that it’s six years since he arrived in the Sportsground from Bedford Blues but whatever about looking back, the Leinster academy product knows that the next few weeks are crucial for Connacht if they are to rescue this season.

The Dublin native will turn 30 next Tuesday and by then he will know whether their URC hopes have been re-ignited with a badly needed win over the Sharks on Saturday or whether a third loss in a row leaves their league knockout hopes and a place in the Champions Cup fading further into the distance.

Farrell is now one of the leaders in the changing room at the Sportsground and having experienced the rollercoaster of the last few seasons, he says they are taking their current predicament in their stride.

“I wouldn’t say we’re feeling the pressure, no. There is an awareness among the group that we’re a couple of points off the play-offs now. To be honest we treat every game like we have to win it. There’s only seven games left in the URC calendar so it’s very important. We’ll be targeting this last block of games with huge emphasis.

“I was actually only thinking about it recently. I came in and had an initial period that was quite successful. I was playing a good bit and really enjoying it. Then I had the mixed couple of seasons with injury, and then Covid kicked in. I was thinking, how is it six years now? That period between Covid and injury just passed me by. Now I’m in my seventh year.

“I don’t know if I’m coming into my prime, I don’t even think about it like that. The past couple of seasons have been frustrating, in and out, picking up knocks and bigger injuries. My mindset in the last year or so has been to really enjoy every chance I get when I play for Connacht. We’ve seen players hanging up the boots over the last season or two and it just makes you realise that the game could be over so quickly. When you do get your chance out there, just enjoy it and relish it.”

An understrength Connacht side gave a decent account of themselves against Leinster on Sunday but they were ruthlessly punished for mistakes and their task was increased when they played almost a quarter of the game down to 14 after skipper Jack Carty was binned and former captain Jarrad Butler went off with a finger injury when they used all their bench.

The Sharks might not like the expected wind and rain that’s due at the Sportsground on Saturday but Farrell knows the Durban side will prefer the new artificial pitch at the Galway venue.

“They’re a really dangerous side with Springboks throughout their team. A big physical forward pack, we know that from last year, and some of the backs they have are really dangerous. We’re under no illusions. We’re expecting the Sharks team that we have seen over the past few weeks to come to the Sportsground. We’ll have to be on our game come Saturday,” added Farrell.