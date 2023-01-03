January return ruled out for Munster's RG Snyman

World Cup winner RG Snyman will not be back for Munster until springtime with the province confirming on Tuesday evening that he will not return for any of the January games
INJURY VICTIM: Munster's RG Snyman. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 18:01
John Fallon

World Cup winner RG Snyman will not be back for Munster until springtime with the province confirming on Tuesday evening that he will not return for any of the January games.

Snyman, who will be 28 in January, suffered a set-back in his recovery earlier this season but there were hopes that he might finally get back on the pitch over the festive period.

But a squad update issued on Tuesday said that while he continues to make progress, he won’t feature in January. Munster’s only game in February is in the URC at Thomond Park and if the Springbok doesn’t make that one it will be March before he finally returns from his injury nightmare.

“RG Snyman’s progression has seen him return to field-based rehabilitation and running. He remains unavailable for the upcoming games this month,” said the Munster statement.

The Springbok has endured an injury nightmare since joining Munster over two years ago and is still battling back from his second cruciate injury, having played just 54 minutes across four games for the province.

Snyman suffered his first cruciate injury just eight minutes into his debut against Leinster in 2020. He suffered a set-back in his recovery and also sustained burns in a firepit accident in Limerick in June 2021.

He made his comeback for Munster in September 2021 with three appearances off the bench but then the 6’9” lock suffered his second cruciate injury in his third game back against the Scarlets.

Munster extended his contract with a new two-year deal last January which will keep him at the province until the summer of 2024 at least.

His absence has been sorely felt, not least as Munster have endured a string of second row injuries this season to the likes of Fineen Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Paddy Kelly and promising academy lock Edwin Edogbo, and to compound matters the weekly injury update states that on-loan second row Kiran McDonald will go for a scan on an arm injury sustained against Ulster and his availability for the Lions game on Friday will be determined later in the week.

It will also be seen later in the week if Diarmuid Barron, following the return to play protocols and John Hodnett, who has a thigh issue, are declared fit for the clash with the Lions.

