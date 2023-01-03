Ulster's Moore set for MRI on 'significant knee injury'

The prop is set to find out the extent of the injury suffered against Munster. 
SPELL ON THE SIDELINES: Ulster's Marty Moore leaves the field due to an injury. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 17:13
Shane Donovan

Ulster prop Marty Moore is to have an MRI scan on the knee he injured against Munster over the weekend.

Moore left the Kingspan field on a stretcher and looks set to be on the sidelines for an extended period, with the club noting on Tuesday that he had suffered a 'significant knee injury'.

The prop had been in fine form for the province recently, and his injury will come as a blow to Dan McFarland and his coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Rob Herring, Ian Madigan, Tom O’Toole and Alan O’Connor are all set to return to team activities this week.

McFarland's men face a URC clash at Benetton on Saturday.

