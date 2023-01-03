Johnny Sexton a major doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is a major doubt for the Six Nations after undergoing a procedure on a cheekbone injury sustained against Connacht in the URC last Saturday.

Sexton, who was making his first start since Ireland took on South Africa in November, sustained the facial injury while tackling Connacht's Jarrad Butler and was substituted.

Leinster have revealed that the out-half underwent a procedure on Tuesday after which he will be further assessed.

Ireland's Six Nations opener against Wales is less than five weeks, leaving Sexton in a race against time to play in what is likely to be his last Six Nations.

Should he miss some or all of the tournament, it may open the door for Munster out-halves Joey Carbery or Jack Crowley to start in the number 10 jersey.

Carbery has been Sexton's long-term back up for Ireland and started two games in last year's Six Nations. While Crowley has emerged from the pack and made his international debut for Ireland against Fiji in November.

He made his first international start against Australia with both Carbery and Sexton sidelined.

Leinster's Ross Byrne also played in that Australia test to put himself back into contention.

Other options include Connacht's Jack Carty, Ulster's Billy Burns, and Harry Byrne of Leinster, all of whom have featured for Ireland in recent seasons.

Elsewhere, Leinster also confirmed that Luke McGrath and Max Deegan suffered ankle injuries against Connacht last weekend. Both will miss this weekend’s URC visit to the Ospreys.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and back row Will Connors will “look to step up their rehabilitation programmes” once again this week as they bid to return from respective ankle and bicep injuries.

Robbie Henshaw [wrist], Jason Jenkins [hamstring], Thomas Clarkson [arm], Ed Byrne [knee], Martin Moloney [knee], Ciarán Frawley [knee], Charlie Ryan [knee]. and Tommy O’Brien [knee] all remain on the injury list.