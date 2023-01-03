Boost for Connacht as internationals return but Hawkshaw and Butler out

Connacht have received a timely boost ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Sharks at the Sportsground with Irish internationals Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham available after recovering from illness.

And Josh Murphy, who also missed the 41-12 loss away to his former Leinster side on Sunday, has also recovered from illness and will be available for the visit of the Durban side.

Bundee Aki will also be available having been rested for the trip to the RDS as part of the national player welfare programme.

However, both David Hawkshaw and Jarrad Butler have been ruled out of this weekend’s clash and could face a lengthy spell on the sideline after picking up injuries in that loss at the RDS.

Hawkshaw, who scored against his former side on Sunday, suffered an ankle injury trying to prevent Jordan Larmour scoring early in the second-half.

Former skipper Butler, who was tackled high by Johnny Sexton in an incident which forced the Leinster and Irish captain to go off, also had to retire early himself when he picked up a finger injury in the closing stages.

It has yet to be established how long they will be out for. Tighthead Jack Aungier has recovered from a neck injury, while winger Adam Byrne, who also missed the clash with his former side with a calf injury, is expected to be out until the away clash against Newcastle Falcons on January 21 in the European Challenge Cup.

Connacht have won both their games in Europe but having only won four of their eleven URC games, head coach Pete Wilkins said they have very little wriggle room left if they are to now make the knockout stages and qualify for the Champions Cup.

“It is a must-win on Saturday, there’s truth in that,” said Wilkins. "Every loss gives you less wriggle room but we just have to win the next challenge in front of us.

“But we have finished our inter-pros for the year which can certainly be among our toughest games, we have toured South Africa and we have come out the other side and we are in touch with the top eight.

“So, we can frame it however we want to frame it but in-house we are confident we can get a result this weekend that will take us up the table and we are still aiming to be in that top eight come the end of the season.”