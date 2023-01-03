Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi to join Racing 92 after World Cup

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will join French club Racing 92 after the World Cup later this year.

Kolisi, who skippered the World Cup-winning Springboks at the 2019 tournament in Japan, currently plays for United Rugby Championship side Cell C Sharks.

Confirming Kolisi's move to Paris and an early release from his contract, the Durban-based Sharks said he had agreed a multi-year deal with the Top 14 club.

"Siya has been an instrumental and much-loved member of the Cell C Sharks family since his arrival two years ago," Sharks chief executive Dr Eduard Coetzee told their website.

"His move to France is a new and exciting opportunity, and we could not be happier for him.

"We are blessed to have him don the black and white jersey, and we know that over the next few months he will continue to give back to the team and our fans."