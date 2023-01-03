Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi to join Racing 92 after World Cup

The Sharks said he had agreed a multi-year deal with the Top 14 club.
Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi to join Racing 92 after World Cup

RACING CERTAINTY: Siya Kolisi in full flow for the Cell C Sharks. Picture: INPHO/Steve Haag Sports

Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 10:28
PA

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will join French club Racing 92 after the World Cup later this year.

Kolisi, who skippered the World Cup-winning Springboks at the 2019 tournament in Japan, currently plays for United Rugby Championship side Cell C Sharks.

Confirming Kolisi's move to Paris and an early release from his contract, the Durban-based Sharks said he had agreed a multi-year deal with the Top 14 club.

"Siya has been an instrumental and much-loved member of the Cell C Sharks family since his arrival two years ago," Sharks chief executive Dr Eduard Coetzee told their website.

"His move to France is a new and exciting opportunity, and we could not be happier for him.

"We are blessed to have him don the black and white jersey, and we know that over the next few months he will continue to give back to the team and our fans."

More in this section

Ulster v Munster - United Rugby Championship Graham Rowntree excited by backline options after Belfast boost
Leinster v Connacht - United Rugby Championship Worries for Leinster and Ireland as Sexton assessed for 'fair old whack' on cheekbone 
Leinster v Connacht - United Rugby Championship Leinster apologise for playing 'Up the Ra' song at RDS  
Italy v England - Guinness Six Nations - Stadio Olimpico

Matt Proudfoot leaves England set-up following Eddie Jones’ departure

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.257 s