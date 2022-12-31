Five-star La Rochelle give O'Gara New Year cheer and move up to third

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle put their Christmas-week home defeat behind them to ring in 2023 by climbing to third in the Top 14 with a five-try 29-10 win at 14-man Perpignan.

But fly-half Antoine Hastoy insisted further improvements were needed. “In terms of points, it's great,” the fly-half said. “Our performance wasn't good, we can't be satisfied with that. But we got five points and we needed them after the defeat against Bordeaux. Our second-half performance wasn’t good, but we got away with the victory.”

Teddy Thomas scored twice in the opening period, while Hastoy and Dillyn Leyds chipped in with a score apiece as the visitors raced into a 22-3 first half lead, while Perpignan captain Mathieu Acebes was sent off for a dangerous tackle. Paul Boudehent iced the cake with the visitors’ final try in the final minutes.

Brive doubled down on last week’s derby win at home over Clermont with a 30-27 on-the-road victory at Lyon in Patrice Collazo’s first match in charge, to climb off the foot of the table for the first time since the end of October, at the expense of La Rochelle’s opponents Perpignan.

Enzo Herve was the hero for the Brivistes, scoring two penalties, a try, a drop goal, and a conversion after coming on in the 55th minute to replace Nicolas Sanchez, who left the field on a stretcher with a head injury following a collision.

Stade Francais ran in six tries as they beat Pau 37-3 at home to provisionally close the gap to leaders Toulouse to two points.

Castres’ extended their unbeaten Top 14 run at home to 28 matches, a period coinciding with the tenure of Pierre-Henry Broncan as head coach - but they had to fight their way back from 26-13 down against Racing 92 with half-an-hour left to play to finish level at 26-26. Both sides had a chance to win it, with Julien Dumora and Joris Segonds both missing late penalties, and Benjamin Urdapilleta firing a 40m drop goal attempt just wide of the upright.

Dan Biggar’s personal winning streak since joining Toulon shuddered to a halt at Bayonne’s fortress Jean Dauger as the hosts came back from 13-0 down shortly before halftime to win a thoroughly entertaining encounter 23-18, and maintain their perfect record at home on their return to the top flight.

Bordeaux followed up their win over La Rochelle with a bonus-point 40-10 walloping of Top 14 champions Montpellier on Friday night, in a party atmosphere at Stade Chaban Delmas.

Clermont - with just one win in their last six Top 14 outings - and Toulouse - unbeaten since November 27 - meet in the opening match of 2023, at Marcel Michelin on New Year’s Day. Damian Penaud, who will join Bordeaux at the end of the season, will start at centre for the hosts, while Antoine Dupont switches to 10 for Toulouse, with Romain Ntamack rested and Thomas Ramos suspended.