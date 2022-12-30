'We've got to win' - Rowntree sure of Munster progress but knows points are needed 

Welford Road is one of the best rugby grounds around and Graham Rowntree loved playing there for Leicester Tigers, but he’s been drilling it into his men this week that the best victories of all are when you triumph at a hostile away venue.

And Rowntree knows that there will be plenty of hostility awaiting them in Belfast this Sunday when they take on an Ulster side who just about arrested a disastrous December when they survived a dramatic late comeback by Connacht last weekend.

Ulster, leading by 14 points with 78 minutes on the clock, only salvaged a 22-20 victory and prevented a fourth loss on the trot when Jack Carty’s conversion shaved the wrong side of the left post deep into stoppage time.

Dan McFarland’s men can’t afford another loss as they prepare to regroup for Europe and maintain their play-off place in the URC, but neither can Munster lose any further ground in the league after six defeats in ten matches leave their Champions Cup qualification hopes in serious peril.

The soundtrack out of the Munster camp since the new management took over in the summer is that progress has been incremental but failure to qualify for the premier European competition which they helped shape would be a bitter outcome for the Reds’ fans to accept.

Munster are currently 11th, just one point adrift of the Lions in eighth, but five of the teams above them have at least one game in hand and Rowntree’s men still face a trip to South Africa for the final two rounds against the Stormers and the Sharks.

"The beauty of our league is you get tested in every style and you have to be ready for any style,” said Rowntree. “Ultimately we don't know how Ulster are going to play against us at the weekend but traits wise, what they've been scoring tries from is their maul and their power game, and they're very good running game off 9.

"So all you can do is look at what they like to do in previous games, but ultimately we don't know what they're going to do, how they're going to play against us. So be ready for everything but understand what they like doing.

"I feel we've still got a lot more in us. A lot more. Yeah, we have changed a lot, personnel wise, coaching wise, there's elements to our routine and training that have changed and our game on the field has changed, but we're still not where I want us to be or where we can be.

"We're going in the right direction but respectful that we've got to win. We've got to win.”

He’s boosted by the availability of Jean Kleyn after the South African recovered from a knee injury but he’s been forced to rest most of his Irish stars and heads north without the likes of skipper Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne and Joey Carbery with a side which shows six changes from that pipped by Leinster at Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day.

As expected, Jack Crowley gets the nod at out-half but Ben Healy, again being targeted by Scotland, is in the matchday squad for only the seventh time in 14 games this season and is set to see his first action off the bench since the 28-14 win over a South African XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November.

On-loan lock Kiran McDonald will make his first league start when he partners Kleyn in the second row with Paddy Patterson making his first start at scrum-half since that clash in Cork with the South Africans, with Roman Salanoa and Alex Kendellen starting in Kingspan having come off the bench against Leinster.

Former All Black Malakai Fekitoa, another who has not started since the Páirc Uí Chaoimh game, will link up for the first time in the centre with the other summer signing Antoine Frisch who has outshone him so far this season.

Rowntree expects another game of tight margins and given the boost that a win would generate, he’s relishing the trip to Belfast.

"Yeah, I do actually. It's special. I keep saying to the lads when I look back on my career, big wins on the road were what made it special for me.

"As much as we're spoiled with our fabulous home support, getting a gritty win away from home like we did at Northampton a matter of days ago, they're extra special memories for me.

"We got edged out of a game at the weekend that we could have won. The last time we played Ulster, we could have won that game as well, had a couple of kicks gone for us then that changes the complexion of everything, changes the pressure of everything.

"But we're here now and we have a big game in front of us on Sunday,” added Rowntree.

Munster: M Haley; S Daly, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, K Earls; J Crowley, P Patterson; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, K McDonald; J O’Donoghue (C), A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Replacements: S Buckley, J Wycherley, S Archer, C Hurley, J O’Sullivan, C Murray, B Healy, P Campbell.