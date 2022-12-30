Harlequins prop Joe Marler charged for comments made to Bristol’s Jake Heenan

The Rugby Football Union said Marler had been charged under the governing body’s rule 5.12 – conduct prejudicial to the game.
Harlequins prop Joe Marler charged for comments made to Bristol’s Jake Heenan

HEARING: Harlequins prop Joe Marler faces a disciplinary hearing (Mark Pain/PA)

Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 14:47
Andrew Baldock

Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler has been charged for comments made towards Bristol flanker Jake Heenan.

The Rugby Football Union said Marler had been charged under the governing body’s rule 5.12 – conduct prejudicial to the game.

Marler’s comments during the first half of Tuesday’s Gallagher Premiership match reportedly related to Heenan’s mother.

Marler will face a disciplinary hearing on Friday afternoon.

The RFU said: “Joe Marler, Harlequins, has been charged under RFU rule 5.12 for conduct prejudicial to the game for comments made to a Bristol Bears player during the match on Tuesday 27 December.

“The hearing will take place at 4.30pm today, Friday 30 December.”

A lengthy ban could result from the 32-year-old’s latest brush with rugby’s authorities.

In 2016, Marler received a two-week suspension and was fined £20,000 for calling Wales prop Samson Lee “gypsy boy”, and two years ago he received a 10-week ban for grabbing Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones’ genitals during a Six Nations game.

Speaking immediately after the Quins encounter, Bristol rugby director Pat Lam said: “I brought Jake over from New Zealand to Connacht and to Bristol. He is like a son to our family and I have never seen him like that.

“It’s best to say one of the areas we are all trying to work on is the spirit of the game. I love Joe Marler, but something was said and there was a reaction from Jake I have never seen before.

“We are all custodians of the game – players, coaches – and one thing we all value and we all work hard to keep is the right values and spirit. Jake reacted to something that was said.”

Marler, meanwhile, has been named on the replacements’ bench for Quins’ Premiership clash against Northampton on Sunday, with Fin Baxter taking over from him in the starting line-up.

More in this section

Patrick Campbell celebrates scoring their second try 26/12/2022 Graham Rowntree aiming to bring through local Munster talent
Ben Healy 29/12/2022 'His future is uncertain' - Munster's Ben Healy attracting increased interest from Scotland
Jamison Gibson-Park 28/12/2022 Jamison Gibson-Park wary of 'serious threats' posed by Connacht
Malakai Fekitoa 29/12/2022

Fekitoa gets Munster chance as Ulster go strong; Sexton back for Leinster, Connacht lose Hansen and Bealham

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.224 s