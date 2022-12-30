Fekitoa gets Munster chance as Ulster go strong; Sexton back for Leinster, Connacht lose Hansen and Bealham

Duane Vermeulen, Jacob Stockdale and Rob Baloucoune are among the international stars that Dan McFarland can welcome back to the Ulster team for Sunday's New Year's Day interprovincial clash with Munster at Kingspan Stadium (5.15pm).

For Munster, Jack O'Donoghue captains a side that includes Malakai Fekitoa, Keith Earls and Niall Scannell among the starting XV. It's a rare chance for Fekitoa to stake a claim for the January European double header. Jack Crowley starts at ten with