Fekitoa gets Munster chance as Ulster go strong; Sexton back for Leinster, Connacht lose Hansen and Bealham

Irish provinces name sides for Sunday's derby duels at Ravenhill and RDS
CENTRE OF ATTENTION: Munster's Malakai Fekitoa

Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 13:06
Tony Leen

Duane Vermeulen, Jacob Stockdale and Rob Baloucoune are among the international stars that Dan McFarland can welcome back to the Ulster team for Sunday's New Year's Day interprovincial clash with Munster at Kingspan Stadium (5.15pm).

For Munster, Jack O'Donoghue captains a side that includes Malakai Fekitoa, Keith Earls and Niall Scannell among the starting XV. It's a rare chance for Fekitoa to stake a claim for the January European double header. Jack Crowley starts at ten with 

Joey Carbery rested, while internationals Tadhg Beirne and Peter O'Mahony also sit it out.

Meanwhile, Connacht's Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham and Josh Murphy have been ruled out of Snday's derby with Leinstrr by illness. Johnny Sexton starts for Leinster but  Tadhg Furlong again misses out with an ankle injury.

Leo Cullen has made 13 changes in total to the side that edged Munster at Thomond Park last Monday night.

Connacht make eight changes to their side for the RDD clash (7.35pm). There are starts for Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Darragh Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Jarrad Butler, David Hawkshaw and Diarmuid Kilgallen, as the province aim to start 2023 on a high.

For the first time Roscommon brothers Niall and Darragh Murray start together in the second row, while Cian Prendergast moves to blindside flanker with Butler at number 8.

Captain Jack Carty is joined by scrum-half Caolin Blade while Hawkshaw partners Tom Farrell at centre. The back three sees John Porch move to the left wing with Kilgallen on the right and Tiernan O’Halloran retained at full-back.

ULSTER: S Moore, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, B Burns, J Cooney; R Sutherland, T Stewart, M Moore, K Treadwell, I Henderson, G Jones, S Reffell, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: J Andrew, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, S Carter, J Murphy, N Doak, J Flannery, E McIlroy.

MUNSTER: M Haley, S Daly, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, K Earls, J Crowley, P Patterson; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, R Salanoa, J Kleyn, K McDonald, J O'Donoghue, A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Replacements: S Buckley, J Wycherley, S Archer, C Hurley, J O'Sullivan, C Murray, B Healy, P Campbell.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien, J Larmour, L Turner, C Ngatai, R Russell, J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; M Milne, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa, B Deeny, J Ryan, R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: J McKee, M Hanan, V Abdaladze, A Soroka, S Penny, C Foley, H Byrne, J Osborne.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran, D Kilgallen, T Farrell, D Hawkshaw, J Porch, J Carty, C Blade; P Dooley, D Heffernan, D Robertson-McCoy, D Murray, N Murray, C Prendergast, S Hurley-Langton, J Butler.

Replacements: S Delahunt, D Buckley, S Illo, O Dowling, C Oliver, K Marmion, T Daly, B Ralston.

