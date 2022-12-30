Graham Rowntree aiming to bring through local Munster talent

Graham Rowntree began the week musing on the constant spectre of must-win games for his Munster players, but the New Year will quickly ascertain which fixtures are more essential than others.

Five games into a nine-game block in which IRFU player welfare protocols dictate his Ireland internationals can only play seven ahead of the 2023 Six Nations, the head coach will have to make his team selections with the aid of a spreadsheet on top of the usual criteria.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, and Joey Carbery have started the last five games on their return from Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series and by any metric are due for a rest as the season turns into the New Year. Yet with Munster at the wrong end of the BKT URC table ahead of Sunday’s derby at Ulster, and Heineken Champions Cup pool clashes at home to Northampton Saints and away to Toulouse coming after the January 6 visit of the Lions to Musgrave Park, Rowntree will have had to figure out in which two of those four games they, and others, must sit out.

Rowntree said on Thursday he had every faith in the resources available to him within the squad. He has been proactive in blooding new faces and offering playing opportunities to less experienced players during the early stages of the campaign when he operated a revolving door policy in terms of selection for the first matches of his tenure as head coach. His hope is that faith in their abilities to this point will now be rewarded in the coming weeks as many of his frontline stars prepare to put their feet up.

"Yes and ultimately the criteria is that they can play seven from nine games, but obviously I've chosen to play them in the five games following the break which will determine over the next few weeks some of them will need rests,” he said.

"That's the nature of the beast, it will test our squad and what we have found this season is young men coming through have not let us down.

"We're looking for greater depth, but when I think of backs then I think of the likes of Pa Campbell coming through and no-one had heard of Ruadhan Quinn before the start of the season, and Edwin (Edogbo) of course in the second row, no-one had heard of him before the start of this season.

"You want great depth in every position but I want to bring through young Munster talent, local talent, as soon as I can.”

That will be necessary rather than preferable in some positions, though, with second-row resources in particular fully stretched. The aforementioned Edogbo is one of five locks in the squad who are currently sidelined. Tom Ahern, Paddy Kelly, RG Snyman, and Fineen Wycherley are the others.

And though Beirne’s ever-presence in the last month has been alongside Jean Kleyn, the latter’s availability for the Kingspan Stadium clash is now hanging in the balance following a knee injury sustained in the 20-19 loss at home to Leinster on St Stephen’s night. The injury has required a scan and Rowntree said a decision on whether Kleyn would make the trip north had not yet been made.

"He's a bit banged up from the weekend, he's not done all of our training sessions but we'll determine that later in the week. He's not ruled out by any means.

“We're thin on the deck there but we've got a couple of good options in our academy there and our development squad, but we'll see how he is tomorrow and Saturday.”

Rowntree has fewer headaches at fly-half save for concerns about whether he can hang onto Ben Healy beyond the remaining months of his contract. With Carbery set for rest, Healy’s rival Jack Crowley appears primed to vacate the number 12 jersey he has occupied for the past two games and return to the fly-half berth he favours.

All will be revealed at noon on Friday when Munster’s team is revealed but of that specific switch, Rowntree said: “Potentially. We are not going to deny we have to rest the internationals… we are not going to disguise the fact we are going to rotate the squad over the next couple of weeks, but we have got strong depth there at number 10. So, yeah, potentially there will be some changes.”

Asked what the 22-year-old Crowley’s strengths were, the head coach added: “You’ve seen it, haven’t you? You’ve seen it, I have seen it in the last few years I’ve worked with him but particularly this season on his return from the Emerging Ireland tour, against the Bulls, his running game, the way he can take on the opposition.

“Sharp handling but defensively as well he has toughened up his game. You saw it at the weekend, he’s stealing ball at the breakdown, he’s becoming a real rounded package.”