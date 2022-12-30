'His future is uncertain' - Munster's Ben Healy attracting increased interest from Scotland

Graham Rowntree has admitted Ben Healy’s future with Munster is “uncertain” following increased interest in the Scottish-qualified fly-half’s services from across the Irish Sea.

The Munster head coach, speaking yesterday ahead of the New Year’s Day BKT URC clash at Ulster, addressed the position of the 22-year-old academy product given his current one-year contract extension is up at the end of the season and speculation about switching allegiances to the country on his mother’s side of the family have resurfaced following inquiries made by the Scottish Rugby Union 13 months ago.