'His future is uncertain' - Munster's Ben Healy attracting increased interest from Scotland

The Thomond Park fly-half is Scottish qualified.
TOGGED OUT: Ben Healy at Munster training on Thursday. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 01:05
Simon Lewis

Graham Rowntree has admitted Ben Healy’s future with Munster is “uncertain” following increased interest in the Scottish-qualified fly-half’s services from across the Irish Sea.

The Munster head coach, speaking yesterday ahead of the New Year’s Day BKT URC clash at Ulster, addressed the position of the 22-year-old academy product given his current one-year contract extension is up at the end of the season and speculation about switching allegiances to the country on his mother’s side of the family have resurfaced following inquiries made by the Scottish Rugby Union 13 months ago.

Healy, from Tipperary, has played 46 times for his home province and reaffirmed his loyalty to Munster by extending his stay with a new deal inked last New Year. He started the first four matches of the URC campaign at number 10 but has not featured in Rowntree’s matchday squads since guiding Munster to their Páirc Uí Chaoimh victory over South Africa A on November 10th with the form of Joey Carbery and rise of newly-Test-capped rival Jack Crowley keeping Healy sidelined.

The possibility of the out-half joining either Edinburgh or Glasgow Warriors this summer also raises the prospect of Healy being fast-tracked into Scotland’s World Cup 2023 squad and facing Ireland in the Six Nations’ rivals’ pool clash at Stade de France next October 7th.

“He’s been vital for us for the last couple of years,” Rowntree said of Healy yesterday. “Good to have around, tremendous attitude.

“His future is uncertain, I’m not going to lie. And yes, he has had interest from over the water last year and the year before, so we will see how that pans out.” 

