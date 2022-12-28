Fourteen points shipped to 14 men is hard to take - Donal Lenihan 

When the respective teams were announced for the traditional St. Stephens derby last Friday, my first impression was, Munster have to win this one.

The decision by Leinster to send just two or, depending where Ryan Baird sits in the pecking order right now, three of their first-choice pack to Thomond Park felt like a direct challenge to Munster’s manhood, especially with Graham Rowntree going into battle with his best available charges up front from the off.

As if losing by a single point in a highly charged and massively attritional derby to your greatest rivals wasn't bad enough, the manner of the defeat was even more crushing. Peter O' Mahony and Tadhg Beirne appreciated the responsibility on their shoulders from the off and lead the charge accordingly.

Stronger at the scrum and dominant at the breakdown, Munster laid the foundations up front for a long overdue league win over Leinster but failed to capitalise on the scoreboard, due in no small measure to the visitors excellence in defence and their ability to contain Munster’s misfiring line out maul.

Ironically, the biggest kick in the teeth came when Leinster were forced to halt Munster’s latest maul by foul means, resulting in a penalty try and a yellow card for No 8 Max Deegan. Munster, willed on by a raucous full house, managed to extend a bit of daylight between the sides with a generous eight-point lead.

Instead, Deegan’s temporary dismissal signalled time for the hosts to go for broke up front. What transpired, with Leinster scoring two tap-and-go tries from a brace of forwards in Scott Penny and Dan Sheehan, off penalties conceded within metres of Munster’s try line, amounted to an even greater kick to the solar plexus.

Even worse was the fact that when Munster got themselves back to within a point of the visitors, courtesy of a well-worked try by Patrick Campbell in the corner which Joey Carbery was unable to convert, Munster still had 17 minutes to rescue a win that would have catapulted them up to 6th place in the highly competitive URC table.

Instead Leinster, under the calm and assured leadership of the highly impressive Garry Ringrose, had the confidence and tactical nous to boss the closing quarter with such authority that they turned down a very kickable penalty, with 4 minutes to go, to extend their lead even further.

With the Thomond crowd raising the decibels in an effort to lift their charges over the fraught closing period, Ringrose resisted the temptation to take the points and risk Munster re-establishing a foothold in their half from the resultant kick off, and with it, the potential to snatch a last gasp winning try.

They may have been short some stellar names up front but Leinster remained confident in their ability to kick to the corner, retain possession to defeat their greatest opponent at that stage - the match clock.

Not for the first time, Leinster arrived in Limerick, absorbed everything Munster could throw at them and left with the spoils after yet another great plunder of Munster’s famed citadel. In the circumstances, a one point victory will have felt even more special on the coach journey home.

Leinster don’t do weakened teams. Their strength in depth is unrivalled, at least in this country. A few years ago, they unveiled a young Jordan Larmour to the festive Munster audience in this fixture who went on to announce his arrival with an audacious, length of the field, try.

While he may not have scored, in the absence of a Lion in Robbie Henshaw, an All-Black Charlie Ngatai and Emerging Ireland’s Ciaran Frawley, Leinster unveiled yet another homegrown midfield gem in Jamie Osborne.

The latest example of the conveyor belt of talent being unearthed by Leinster’s expanding provincial development process beyond the traditional Dublin schools, Osborne is a joint product of Naas CBS and the local rugby club. He was excellent throughout.

With a demanding trip to Belfast to come on New Year’s Day, and the probability that Rowntree will have to rest a number of his frontline troops, Munster’s task in climbing back up the table into the qualifying slots for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup has just become a bit more onerous.

No wonder Rowntree was struggling to find any positives on the back of this latest defeat to the boys in blue.