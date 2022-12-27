England flanker Sam Underhill commits future to Bath with new ‘long-term’ deal

Sam Underhill has committed his future to Bath by signing a new contract with the Gallagher Premiership outfit.

The 26-year-old England flanker’s previous deal had been due to expire in summer 2023 but he has agreed to stay on for an undisclosed period described by the club as “long term”.

Underhill, who marked his return from shoulder surgery by playing in Saturday’s defeat at Exeter, is excited about the club’s future under head of rugby Johann Van Graan.

“I have learned an incredible amount over the past five years at Bath,” Underhill said.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to seeing where I can take my game with the group of staff and players we have here.

“I want to contribute to a successful Bath side and I know everyone is pulling in the same direction to help the club achieve great things in the seasons to come.”

Underhill moved to Bath from Ospreys in 2017 and two years later helped England reach the World Cup final in Japan.

Van Graan added: “Sam has proved his quality at international and club level for a number of years.

“He is a leader, has fantastic defensive qualities and still has a great desire to develop his game.

“Sam complements the other back-row players who will be with us next season and we are excited by the impact he will continue to have on the group.”

Underhill joins Alfie Barbeary, Josh Bayliss, Chris Cloete, Jaco Coetzee, Ted Hill and Miles Reid in recently pledging their futures to Bath.