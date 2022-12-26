Wales lock Rowlands to miss Six Nations due to shoulder injury


OUT: Wales' Will Rowlands.

Mon, 26 Dec, 2022 - 19:01
Tommy Lund

Wales lock Will Rowlands will miss the Six Nations due to a shoulder problem, he said on Monday.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury during last month's 20-13 victory over Argentina in Cardiff.

"The shoulder is OK, it is frustrating, but it is just slow and steady," Rowlands told the BBC.

"Hopefully, I will be involved back in rugby in April time."

Wales play their first game of the Six Nations against Ireland on Feb. 4.

That match will be the first for the team under Warren Gatland, Wales's most successful and longest-serving coach who started a second spell in charge this month after replacing Wayne Pivac.

Reuters

