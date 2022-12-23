Top 14: O'Gara frustrated as La Rochelle fall to Bordeaux 

Frustrated Ronan O’Gara said his La Rochelle side ‘lacked the will to win the ball’ after watching them lose 12-8 at home to Bordeaux on the Top 14’s pre-Christmas derby weekend as the season reached its halfway point.

“Bordeaux played a good, precise kicking game - I think we lacked the will to win the ball,” he said. “The atmosphere wasn't there, the team weren't there. Everyone was asleep. We need to start a new year. Tonight, we lacked the skills. But I must also raise my hand: I choose the team."

The odds favoured hosts La Rochelle. They had won six of seven at home, while Bordeaux came into the match without a victory on the road all season.

But a Pierre Popelin penalty was all they had to show for an opening period in which they dominated territory and possession. In a match long on derby intensity, but short on incisiveness, two drop goals - one from Maxime Lucu and the other from Tani Vili - and a pair of Matthieu Jalibert penalties were enough for the visitors, despite a late maul try from replacement prop Uini Atonio.

Patrice Collazo was in the stands at a packed Stade Amedee Domenech to see his new side Brive come from behind to beat Clermont 20-16 to record their first win since October 1. He’ll have seen plenty to work on, but also plenty of fight to work with next week when he officially starts as head coach, after the basement side fought back from 13-3 down at halftime.

Brive’s win closed the gap to 13th-placed Perpignan to a single point after the Catalans lost 38-10 at Montpellier, Louis Carbonel contributing 23 of the home side’s points.

Pau and Bayonne could not be separated at the end of an entertaining encounter, the scores finishing level at 22-22. Both sides had chances to win - Bayonne’s Camille Lopez fired a long-range penalty under the crossbar ten minutes from time and the hosts’ Thibault Dubagna hit a last-minute penalty into the posts.

A try from man mountain Emmanuel Meafou in front of a 30,000 crowd at Stadium Toulouse and 17 points from returning France fullback Melvyn Jaminet helped Toulouse to a 22-18 win over Castres, who had captain Mathieu Babillot sent off five minutes from time for a high tackle.

Dan Biggar made his Top 14 debut on Thursday night, contributing 10 points off the tee and a decisive hand in the first of Jiuta Wainiqolo’s two tries as his new club beat Lyon 21-3 at Stade Mayol.

On Christmas Eve, Racing 92 host Stade Francais in the seventh and final match of the Top 14’s midway round.

Elsewhere in Europe, two English Premiership clashes took place on Friday night, as London Irish hosted Saracens at the Gtech Comunity Stadium and Sale Sharks travelled to Kingston Park to take on Newcastle Falcons.

Newcastle took the win over Sale at home after a second-half surge, in which Sam Stuart crossed for the side's second try and Brett Connon kicked the conversion and an additional penalty for the hosts.

Saracens suffered a 29-20 defeat at the hands of London Irish, as a wonderful passing move in the 77th minute was finished off by Chandler Cunningham-South. Paddy Jackson kicked the extras.