Makazole Mapimpi brace helps Sharks claim bonus-point win over rivals Lions

BIG PERFORMANCE: Player of the match Makazole Mapimpi with Siya Kolisi of the Cell C Sharks after the game. Pic: ©INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Steve Haag

Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 18:44
PA

Cell C Sharks 37 Lions 10

The Cell C Sharks secured a bonus-point win in the BKT United Rugby Championship with a 37-10 victory over the Lions in Durban.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi scored two of the Sharks' five tries as the Lions were blown away by 22 unanswered points from their South African rivals in the second half.

Early tries from Mapimpi and Boeta Chamberlain gave the Sharks a 12-0 lead, but Edwill van der Merwe's converted score reduced the deficit at half-time.

Curwin Bosch and Jordan Hendrikse exchanged penalties after the restart before the Sharks stretched clear.

Grant Williams sprinted clear for a sixth URC try and Bosch's replacement Lionel Cronje made an instant impact with a 40-metre penalty.

Replacement Siya Kolisi profited from Chamberlain's quick thinking to register the bonus-point try, and player of the match Mapimpi rounded off the scoring after the Lions had spilled possession.

