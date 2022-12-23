Two changes to Munster team for Stephen's Day clash with Leinster

Munster have made two changes to the side which defeated Northampton for Monday's sold-out interprovincial clash with Leinster at Thomond Park
PLAYMAKER: Munster's Jack Crowley continues his centre partnership with Antoine Frisch. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 12:07
TJ Galvin

Munster have made two changes to the side which defeated Northampton for Monday's sold-out interprovincial clash with Leinster at Thomond Park.

Shane Daly and Dave Kilcoyne come into the side in place of Mike Haley and Jeremy Loughman respectively.

Haley and Loughman have been ruled out by injury as has John Hodnett.

Daly will start at full back with Calvin Nash and Keith Earls retaining their positions on the wing.

Jack Crowley continues his centre partnership with Antoine Frisch.

Their is an experienced pairing in the half backs with Joey Carbery and Conor Murray starting together.

Kilcoyne starts at loosehead in what will be his first start since October and he is joined in the front row by Niall Scannell and John Ryan, who will be facing Leinster for the last time before his move to the Chiefs.

Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne pack down in the second row with captain Peter O'Mahony wearing the number 7 jersey alongside Jack O'Donoghue and the in-form Gavin Coombes.

Josh Wycherly, Kiran McDonald, and Patrick Campbell are all named on the bench. McDonald is set to make his URC debut and his first appearance since Munster’s win over South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The games kicks off at 7.35pm and is live on TG4.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (C), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Kiran McDonald, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Patrick Campbell.

England v Italy - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium

Member of staff suspended as Benetton investigate Cherif Traore racial abuse

