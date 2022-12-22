'We’re very conscious of it' - Prendergast knows indiscipline will cost them against Leinster 

Munster have been warned they will be punished by a ruthless Leinster side on St Stephen’s night if they repeat the indiscipline they showed in winning at Northampton Saints last Sunday.

The Reds left the English East Midlands with a 17-6 victory over their Heineken Champions Cup pool rivals despite defending inside their own 22 for virtually the entire second half. The 18 penalties and three yellow cards conceded at Franklin’s Gardens defied the rugby logic which holds that teams cannot afford to allow more than 10 infringements and expect to succeed but attack coach Mike Prendergast said Munster could not afford to repeat the trick against a side he considers to be the best in Europe.

Talking about the review of those 18 penalties, he said: “The first thing is we try to take the referee out of it as much as we can and look at ourselves - 18 penalties, far too much, from a negative point of view, it’s not a positive.

“But it hasn’t been a common theme all year, we’re always working to keep our penalties down. We’d have spoken about it as a coaching staff and as a group and we looked at the individual penalties and where we can better. And that’s 100 per cent on us as a group.

“When you strip them back and look at it, we were towards the fourth quarter of the game and we were under the pump and in the scorezone, in the 22. Yeah, it’s something you do against a Leinster team, no disrespect to any other team, but you do it to a Leinster team, they kick into the corner and they go to the maul, which has been a massive weapon of theirs this year.

“So we’re very conscious of it. It’s a work-on and we want and we need to be better this weekend.”

Munster initially struggled to find their feet following a whole change in coaching staff last summer, when Graham Rowntree succeeded Johann van Graan as head coach and Prendergast returned to his home province to join the ticket from Racing 92. Yet the attack coach’s new gameplan has begun to click and results have turned a corner, Munster winning four of their last five matches to climb to eighth in the BKT URC table and give themselves a good chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions Cup.

Yet Leinster will travel to a sold-out Thomond Park next Monday looking to earn their 10th consecutive league win over their derby rivals. They are in rampant form having record big back-to-back Champions Cup pool wins, at Racing 92 and last Friday against Gloucester at the RDS and they currently lead the BKT URC table after nine wins from nine in a style that had Prendergast purring yesterday.

“I think it’s their variation to be honest with you, their ability to hold onto the ball in attack and they’ve multiple kicking options across their backline when you look at. In terms of any space that is there they have the ability to find that space and get it into that space quite early, whether through their shape and their framework, or those offensive kicking games.

“Obviously as an attack coach I look at how they attack and what they do well. I just think their ability to make the right decisions within the framework and they move very, very quickly.

“There are other sides to their game, and defensively they’re very hard to break down, but I suppose the one thing that we did allude to this week is their maul, because it’s an aspect to their game which has always been very strong, but I think it has probably gone to a new level this year.” The Munster management were due to discuss team selection for Monday last night and were waiting on the results of a scan on flanker John Hodnett’s minor thigh injury amongst a number of knocks and bruises from last Sunday’s extensive rearguard action in Northampton. Yet Prendergast suggested Rowntree would have a pretty full deck from which to choose his matchday squad to face Leinster.

“We’d good numbers out there today but in terms of who is out, it hasn’t been confirmed yet,” the attack coach said.

“I suppose that’s the beauty at the moment, we are starting to build a bit of depth, guys who have stepped up, who have come through and obviously it is something we speak about on a regular basis.

“In terms of this week we feel there is a bit of momentum going so to finalise the team I’m not sure we are going to come too far away from what you have seen over the last few weeks.”