RG Snyman nearing Munster return after injury nightmare

Marquee signing RG Snyman looks set to return for Munster sometime in the coming weeks, assistant coach Mike Prendergast said on Wednesday.
The South African lock, signed in the summer of 2020 having helped the Springboks to their 2019 World Cup success as a member of their famed “Bomb Squad” of forward replacements, has managed just four games for Munster after going through two serious knee injuries during his time in Ireland.
Yet Prendergast on Wednesday issued a positive update on the World Cup winner’s recovery as Snyman, 27, nears the end of his latest, 14-month spell on the sidelines since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Scarlets in October 2021.
The 6ft 9ins second row was initially ruled out of the first few weeks of this season but suffered a setback in his rehabilitation and required a minor surgical procedure in November.
“Things are positive, that’s kind of the overall message that we’ve been getting,” the Munster attack coach said of Snyman.
“We’re all excited that he will back into the new year because bringing a world class player like that can do a lot to your game. Overall, things are moving forward which is great and positive.”