RG Snyman nearing Munster return after injury nightmare

Marquee signing RG Snyman looks set to return for Munster sometime in the coming weeks, assistant coach Mike Prendergast said on Wednesday.

The South African lock, signed in the summer of 2020 having helped the Springboks to their 2019 World Cup success as a member of their famed “Bomb Squad” of forward replacements, has managed just four games for Munster after going through two serious knee injuries during his time in Ireland.