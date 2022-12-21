Leinster scalp would be 'massive' for Munster momentum, says Prendergast

Munster will go into their St Stephen’s night BKT URC showdown with Leinster determined not to dwell on past results against their derby rivals but with an eye firmly on what lies ahead.

The southern province slumped to their ninth consecutive league defeat to Leo Cullen’s men in last October’s 27-13 defeat at Aviva Stadium, their most recent victory coming at Thomond Park in December 2018.

Yet as Munster prepare to renew rivalries with a team still unbeaten at the top of the BKT URC league and coming off back-to-back hammerings of Champions Cup rivals Racing 92 and Gloucester, attack coach Mike Prendergast was looking to the positives in his own squad’s recent rebound in form since that Dublin loss.

After a poor start to the season under new head coach Graham Rowntree, Munster have won four of their last five games to climb to eighth place in the league and despite a narrow home loss to Toulouse in their European pool opener, the Reds bounced back to win their round-two clash at Northampton Saints last Sunday.

So when asked on Tuesday whether talk of his side’s disappointing recent record against Leinster had entered into the pre-game conversation at their University of Limerick High Performance Centre, Prendergast said it had not been alluded to too much.

“I know it’s a bit of a cliche but we talk about the here and now. And we are a new coaching staff as well and we are focusing first on ourselves getting our performance right and obviously what Leinster will bring.

“They have so many threats in so many aspects of their game, in individuals, but in terms of what has gone on before, we haven’t.

“We did allude to the game in Dublin not so long ago and I suppose in terms of how much we have progressed. I’m sure Leinster as well from their point of view have progressed as well as it was earlier in the season, so going back to previous fixtures and stuff, we haven’t looked into it too much.

“I suppose looking forward, and looking forward, it will be a huge challenge on Monday.”

Prendergast is six months into his role having returned to his home province from Racing 92 this summer to join Rowntree’s new coaching ticket. The former Munster scrum-half said it was games such as next Monday’s, with Thomond Park already declared a sell-out, that had drawn him back to Limerick.

“Yes, they are, to be honest with you. Obviously, we have had a decent enough two weeks, good performances, against Toulouse obviously came up short in terms of the results, performance wise I thought we showed a lot of good aspects of our game against a good European Cup side and last weekend was a good victory (over Northampton) in different circumstances maybe.

“But we showed grit and a huge desire to keep them out and it was a kind of workmanlike, I suppose, victory. It was a different type of victory but a very good one.

“And then obviously you lead into this, into Leinster this week, a huge game and you test yourself against the best. They have showed that over the couple few years and even more so this year. They have probably added even a small bit more to their game in terms of their attack shape etc and in terms of their maul and it’s something we have to be well prepared for.

“But in terms of the occasion and everything, having crowds back, 26,00 people filling Thomond Park … yeah, we are really looking forward to it and we have spoken about that all week.”

Prendergast was also asked what a victory on St Stephen’s night would do for a developing Munster team playing with a new gameplan this season.

“It would be huge. We feel like we have moved forward over the last … I think kind of since the Bulls game (on October 15) there has been aspects of our game, parts of our game that have moved on week by week and I think if we were to finish off the year by (beating) Europe’s top team it would be a massive, massive win for us, for confidence-wise and just moving forward. It would be huge.”