Lancaster: Borthwick will have England locked and loaded for Dublin in March

THE chattering classes around England are preoccupied with whether Steve Borthwick can turn the national team around in time for next autumn's World Cup. Stuart Lancaster reckons they will arrive in Dublin at the end of the Six Nations fully locked and loaded.

Borthwick was officially named as Eddie Jones’ successor on Monday. He takes over a side that won just five of 12 games in 2022 but Lancaster knows a thing or two about taking the helm in Twickenham with time at a premium.

“I am delighted he has got the job because he is an English coach and he has come through the system, a bit like myself in that I got the (England) interim job at a very similar time,” said the Leinster senior coach.

“It was December 2011 so it was a very short run into the Six Nations and we made wholesale changes to the squad and won four games out of five. So it is more than achievable to do well with the squad he has.”

He sees other factors playing into the new man’s hands as well.

Borthwick spent five years as England forwards coach under Jones before he took Leicester Tigers from bottom-of-the-table fodder to champions so he knows the players, the wider environment and the nature of the task at hand.

The depth of talent available is almost unparalleled, even if England lack a clutch of world-class performers, but Lancaster is unstinting in his praise for Kevin Sinfield who vacates a defensive coaching role at Welford Road for a similar brief at Test level.

Richard Cockerill, forwards coach under the last regime, is another Lancaster rates highly.

“I don’t think it’s as worrying as people make out, that he is taking it on at this point. He has this run-in to the World Cup and the tournament itself and the four years after that. So it’s a five-year contract and I’m sure he’ll put his best foot forward.”

That 2023 World Cup will still colour much of what the new management does, both before and after it, and it’s worth noting again that England have been handed an okayish pool in France and a place on the easier side of the knockout draw.

Jones staked his job on getting the side primed for that tournament and paid the price accordingly, England’s losses coming on the back of performances that left few observers certain about what the team was trying to do or be.

Borthwick’s rugby has been pigeon-holed as basic and brutish, a throwback style over-reliant on the big boys up front, but Lancaster sees that as unfair and hardly in keeping with a team that needed more strings to their bow in winning the Premiership.

“So he will make England hard to beat, I'm absolutely certain of that. He's very good on setpiece, defensively they will be very well-organised, they will be very good at playing out of their half and if you get all those bits and pieces right at international level with the players England have, that will make them competitive no matter what.

“But I don't think he'll be sat there thinking, 'I'm going to expect to win Six Nations, Grand Slams and World Cups by just playing a kicking game. He'll know, and you can see the evolution in Leicester this season, the attacking game is equally as important. I don't know who will run the attack but that's obviously a key appointment, I would say.”

Borthwick’s first game, at home to Scotland, is still over six weeks distant but it’s obvious from the native media that his appointment and opening press engagements have changed the mood music around the team and the Six Nations to come.

England and Wales have now named new coaches, the latter having lit the Bat-signal for Warren Gatland, Italy and Scotland look dangerous and capable of scalps, while Ireland and France are jostling for top-of-the-class status entering the New Year.

“So there's lots to happen before that Ireland game on the St Patrick's weekend in the middle of March. I think everyone will be very aware of each other's form and of their strategies by the time the Ireland-England match comes around, that's for sure.”