Munster welcome trio back but Hodnett facing fitness race for Leinster clash

Munster will wait for news on John Hodnett’s availability for Monday’s BKT URC derby clash with Leinster but the province has welcomed Simon Zebo, Jack O’Sullivan and Stephen Archer back from injury ahead of the sell-out Thomond Park clash.
Flanker Hodnett came off the bench in the second half of Munster’s 17-6 European victory at Northampton Saints last Sunday but sustained a low grade thigh injury, a squad update from the Reds explained on Tuesday.
The West Cork forward’s availability for the St Stephen’s Day visit of unbeaten league leaders Leinster will be determined later in the week but head coach Graham Rowntree was able to put the fit-again trio through their paces when Munster returned to training at the High Performance Centre in Limerick.
Tighthead prop Archer has been out since suffering an ankle injury in the home win over the Bulls on October 15 while back-rower O’Sullivan has been sidelined since late October with a knee issue. Back-three star Zebo also injured his knee during the URC win at Edinburgh on December 2 and has missed Munster’s opening Champions Cup pool games but all three players have returned to full training.
Munster are still down to the bare bones in the second row with Academy lock Edwin Edogbo ruled out for a number of weeks with an ankle injury alongside longer-term casualties RG Snyman (knee), Tom Ahern (shoulder), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder) and Paddy Kelly (head). Also sidelined are back rower Jack Daly (knee), wing Andrew Conway (knee), and tighthead Keynan Knox (knee).