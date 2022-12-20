Munster welcome trio back but Hodnett facing fitness race for Leinster clash

Munster will wait for news on John Hodnett’s availability for Monday’s BKT URC derby clash with Leinster but the province has welcomed Simon Zebo, Jack O’Sullivan and Stephen Archer back from injury ahead of the sell-out Thomond Park clash.

Flanker Hodnett came off the bench in the second half of Munster’s 17-6 European victory at Northampton Saints last Sunday but sustained a low grade thigh injury, a squad update from the Reds explained on Tuesday.