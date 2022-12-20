EPCR to investigate relocation of Ulster match to the Aviva

The EPCR have announced they are conducting an investigation into the circumstances around Ulster's game with La Rochelle being moved from Kingspan Stadium to the Aviva last weekend.
The move was announced the evening before the game was due to take place last Saturday due to safety concerns around the condition of the pitch despite Ulster insisting their home pitch would be ready in time.
A statement released by the EPCR on Tuesday morning said: "EPCR can confirm that an investigation is being conducted to ascertain the facts surrounding the relocation of last Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 fixture between Ulster Rugby and Stade Rochelais.
"The investigation is proceeding under the terms of the 2022/23 EPCR Disciplinary Rules, and Ulster Rugby have been requested to co-operate fully.
"Please note that EPCR will be making no further comment until this process has been concluded."
Ulster head coach Dan McFarland insisted after the 36-29 defeat that the Kingspan Stadium pitch was ready.
"“The work that the people did, the staff and volunteers, to get that pitch ready was phenomenal under the current circumstances. It was ready. We knew it was going to be ready because the weather was predicted to change overnight.
“But that decision was taken away from us.
"The bottom line is the decision was wrong."