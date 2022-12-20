EPCR to investigate relocation of Ulster match to the Aviva

The EPCR have announced they are conducting an investigation into the circumstances around Ulster's game with La Rochelle being moved from Kingspan Stadium to the Aviva last weekend
EPCR to investigate relocation of Ulster match to the Aviva

ANGRY: Ulster head coach Dan McFarland ahead of the Heineken Champions Cup match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 13:47
TJ Galvin

The EPCR have announced they are conducting an investigation into the circumstances around Ulster's game with La Rochelle being moved from Kingspan Stadium to the Aviva last weekend.

The move was announced the evening before the game was due to take place last Saturday due to safety concerns around the condition of the pitch despite Ulster insisting their home pitch would be ready in time.

A statement released by the EPCR on Tuesday morning said: "EPCR can confirm that an investigation is being conducted to ascertain the facts surrounding the relocation of last Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 fixture between Ulster Rugby and Stade Rochelais.

"The investigation is proceeding under the terms of the 2022/23 EPCR Disciplinary Rules, and Ulster Rugby have been requested to co-operate fully.

"Please note that EPCR will be making no further comment until this process has been concluded."

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland insisted after the 36-29 defeat that the Kingspan Stadium pitch was ready.

"“The work that the people did, the staff and volunteers, to get that pitch ready was phenomenal under the current circumstances. It was ready. We knew it was going to be ready because the weather was predicted to change overnight.

“But that decision was taken away from us.

"The bottom line is the decision was wrong."

More in this section

England Rugby Press Conference - Twickenham Stadium Steve Borthwick brings clarity and passion to England job
Italy v Scotland - Guinness Six Nations - Stadio Olimpico Finn Russell agrees to join Bath after next year’s World Cup
England Rugby Press Conference - Twickenham Stadium RFU chief Bill Sweeney believes ‘right decision’ made in replacing Eddie Jones
<p>SERIOUS INJURY: Connacht’s Gavin Thornbury gives the thumbs up as he leaves the field injured. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie</p>

Connacht head coach says no evidence injuries were caused deliberately

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

Sign up to our SPORTS push notifications and be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.237 s