Leinster's Ross Molony relishing St Stephen's Day Munster clash

Tradition and reality aren’t always on the same page. Munster’s hosting of Leinster in the wake of the Christmas Day excesses seems something of a staple to us now but it’s not the sort of festive fixture that is bolted onto the season like a Michael Bublé number or an Alka Seltzer.

The four provinces have been having each other round at the year’s end for some time now. It’s going on 20 years since the league blazers cottoned on to it as a good thing but the first decade or so usually saw Leinster paired with Ulster and Munster with Connacht before the penny really dropped.

The rivals did meet in Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day in 2006 but it was another seven years before the tie came to be printed in the diary as it was sold off the shelf and the game has even been shifted into January and April again in recent times.

Sacrilege.

Their meeting next Monday will mark a return to the Christmas version we have come to know and love so well.

“They’re our biggest rivals,” said Leinster lock Ross Molony. “There’s always a lot of energy around that game, it’s an enjoyable game to play in and an enjoyable game to get the rewards and win, so we’re not going to take the foot off. We’re going to go down there wanting a win and enjoying St Stephen’s Day.”

Molony has played in Limerick half-a-dozen times now and seems to have enjoyed every minute of it. His first taste of the ground as a pro was a 20-minute cameo off the bench when Zane Kirchner capped a 24-7 win with an 80th-minute intercept try.

Zoom out and Molony’s experiences are emblematic of the modern relationship between the provinces. He has won four and lost two there and that head-to-head only improves from his perspective when the Dublin meetings are poured into the pot.

Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup win away to Northampton has confirmed the suspicion that Graham Rowntree’s vintage is on course for better days and that will shift the dynamic somewhat as Leinster return to town.

Says Molony: “They've got things together now and we'll look forward to getting out there against them.”

Leinster, meanwhile, continue to do Leinster things. Unbeaten across all eleven of their games so far this season, they sit at the summit of the URC table and likewise in Pool A of the Champions Cup having claimed ten points from their first two games. Their latest offering was a facile 57-0 defeat of a second-string Gloucester side at a freezing cold RDS last Friday, and Molony featured for the full 80 minutes.

What was once the crown jewel of European club competition has been blemished by the gross mismanagement and selfish whims of too many people operating far from the field of play.

“The message coming into the game was just to focus on ourselves. Plenty of teams say that a lot but actually we knew that if we got the things absolutely right then we could put in a performance and I thought we did that.”

Thomond on December 26 should be far more informative.