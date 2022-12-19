Jeremy Loughman hails Munster's ability to 'dig deep'

Jeremy Loughman praised a “serious” second-half defensive performance that helped Munster to a 17-6 victory over Northampton Saints he described as pivotal to the province’s development.

The newly-minted Ireland international watched on from the sidelines after being replaced by Dave Kilcoyne on 50 minutes as Munster put bodies on the line to keep the previously free-scoring Saints tryless and get the Irish side’s Heineken Champions Cup campaign back on course following an opening-round defeat at home to Toulouse.

The loosehead prop had helped his side to their 11-point margin in a dominant first-half as Munster won two scrum penalties against the head to provide the platform for both their tries from No.8 Gavin Coombes. Yet it was the defensive stand after the interval, when Munster were also forced to play short-handed for long stretches following three yellow cards that impressed the front-rower.

“Yeah, a serious performance in the second half from the lads,” Loughman said. “I think for pretty much the whole second half we were on our line there. We nearly got up the top at the end there but it was incredible from the lads to dig deep and get that, and even with the three yellow cards.

“We talked about this during the week that this was a big, pivotal game for us. To come away from home and win, it’s a tough place to come. It’s my first time here but I’ve watched loads of games, some of the lads have played here before and it was really nice to come over and get the win.

“When you’re away from home, that’s proper stuff, to hold a team out like that, and they were going hard at us. They’re a good team, they had a big physical pack out today, they picked some big players, some big ball-carriers, and we just kept them out and kept going.

“Even with the penalties racking up against us, we kept calm and we just kept going and some of the lads, I think it was Gav (Coombes) who pulled out a massive turnover and we got those lineout turnovers. It was incredible from the lads.

“It gives you energy. It’s as good as scoring a try. Obviously it would have been nice to score a few more tries but to do that was unbelievable.”

Loughman was also proud of the pack’s scrummaging to provide the platform for their first-half offensive success.

“It’s kind of like those old sayings, especially when it comes back to big pack moments like that, I feel like a lot of people overlook the scrum but a turnover, like that first one down in the bottom corner, that was a turnover scrum against the head.

“Like, that lifts everyone up and you could see the energy really come up there, then we got into the lineout and lads were buzzing.

“When it all comes back to it, those set-piece moments can be defining moments in the game because it’s a massive boost for all eight of you to turnover the ball or whatever.

It’s something that we really go after and it’s a good physical statement to put down when we get them right. It was nice to get that early on. It’s something we always drive, to really be more aggressive on that and go after them.”

The loosehead prop said the victory, Munster’s fourth in their last five games, was another signal that Munster’s early-season poor form had been left behind and the province had turned a corner under new head coach Graham Rowntree.

“Obviously there was a tough start to the season but we were working on what we wanted to do and you can start to see it now. It’s coming into place and getting those results as well really adds confidence to that too.

“I think every game we’re adding more layers to our game and I think that was another one today where we showed some good attack in the first-half, some good set-piece stuff, but then we had to dig deep in the second-half and really defend well. We didn’t have much ball but still kept them scoreless and they’re a serious attacking team, so that was really impressive.”