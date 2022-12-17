Leicester give Steve Borthwick perfect send-off with victory over Clermont

Leicester 12

Clermont 16

If this should prove his last game in charge, Steve Borthwick left Welford Road with a familiar sign-off – discipline, commitment and the result. Just about.

Popular opinion no doubt has it that the end of the Eddie Jones era might mean England unfurl their wings and fly - those who know Borthwick might be less quick to jump to that conclusion. But if results are your thing, England could do worse, should the seemingly inevitable be announced this week.

Leicester dispatched a young Clermont Auvergne, who got a whole lot younger early on with injuries to two experienced players, by scoring two tries in the first half – both from lineouts, not altogether surprisingly.

They were disciplined, conceding only six penalties, three of which accounted for nine of Clermont’s 16 points, and let the French in only at the very death for a try that earned the visitors a bonus point.

Jasper Wiese was bold and direct, as ever, opening the try-scoring at the end of the first quarter, with a fearsome charge off the fringes of a lineout. Julian Montoya touched down a few minutes later from the even more familiar sight of an advancing Tigers lineout and drive.

Those two scores formed the backbone of Leicester’s win. They were unlucky not to score a rather more fluid effort for Harry Potter in the second half, called back for an earlier forward pass.

Clermont were not exactly lucky themselves, unable to finish off several scything breaks by their quicksilver backs. At times they made Leicester look pedestrian, Bautista Delguy, Alex Newsome and Cheikh Tiberghien enjoying at least one dazzling run apiece, but the Tigers managed to regroup and deny them each time.