Blackrock College rally to dethrone Railway Union and take Women’s All-Ireland League crown

‘Rock notched 22 unanswered points to clinch the title at Donnybrook.
Blackrock College rally to dethrone Railway Union and take Women’s All-Ireland League crown

GO FORWARD: Anna Doyle of Blackrock College scores her side's fourth try, despite the tackle of Railway Union's Stephanie Carroll. Picture Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 16:13
Daire Walsh, Energia Park

WOMEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE FINAL 

Blackrock College 27 

Railway Union 7 

Blackrock College produced an outstanding second half display at Energia Park on Saturday to secure the Women’s All-Ireland League crown at the expense of previous champions Railway Union.

Two points adrift at the break, ‘Rock proceeded to amass 22 unanswered points on the resumption to ultimately dethrone their south Dublin rivals.

After surviving some initial pressure from the Railway attack, ‘Rock opened the scoring with just over five minutes gone on the clock. Following an extended spell inside the opposition ’22’, a skip pass from Ireland international Enya Breen released winger Maeve Liston for a routine finish in the right-corner.

There was still plenty of rugby left to play, of course, and Railway full-back Molly Scuffil-McCabe (an international debutant earlier this year) was on hand to break through a defensive gap for an equalising try in the 26th-minute.

Nikki Caughey added the bonuses to edge her side into a slender 7-5 advantage and while both teams enjoyed their fair share of possession in the closing minutes of the opening period, this buffer remained intact at the interval.

‘Rock were once again the quickest out of the traps at the beginning of the second half, however, and turned the game on its head with two tries in the space of five minutes.

Key figures for Munster at interprovincial level, Dorothy Wall (Tipperary) and Breen (Cork) powered over the whitewash in quick succession to leave their opponents with a mountain to climb inside the final-quarter.

Railway suffered an additional set-back when Caughey was sin-binned with just 13 minutes left on the clock and Rock immediately capitalised on their temporary numerical supremacy - left-wing Anna Doyle getting on the end of a sweeping move across the Railway line for her side’s fourth try of the action.

Blackrock College players celebrate with the trophy after their side's victory in the Energia AIL Women's Division final. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Blackrock College players celebrate with the trophy after their side's victory in the Energia AIL Women's Division final. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

This five-pointer edged ‘Rock a step closer to the promised land and the outcome was placed beyond all doubt courtesy of Liston’s second try on 73 minutes.

Scorers for Blackrock College: Tries: M Liston (2), D Wall, E Breen, A Doyle. Cons: E Breen.

Scorers for Railway Union: Tries: M Scuffil-McCabe. Cons: N Caughey.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: M Deely; M Liston, M Claffey, E Durkan, A Doyle; E Breen, T Bird; A Moore, E Hooban, L Feely; E Corri, M Holohan; D Wall, M Og O’Leary, H O’Connor.

Replacements: A Coleman for Corri (12), Corri for Holohan (18), C Haney for Feely, B Cregan for O’Leary, N Behan for Deely (all 47), Feely for Moore (61), L Mullen for Bird (70), C Scanlan for Durkan (72), S Heapes for Haney, J Shiels for Breen (both 76).

RAILWAY UNION: M Scuffil-McCabe; S Carroll, N Byrne, A O’Shaughnessy, A Clarke; N Caughey, A Hughes; L Peat, C Blackmore, K O’Dwyer; K Brady, A McDermott; C Rodera, M Boyne, D Roberts.

Replacements: M Collis for O’Dwyer (33), L Tarpey for Hughes (53), L Callan for Blackmore, S McDermott for Brady (both 64), A Ryder for Carroll (70), G O’Loughlin for Peat (73), E Fabby for Boyne (76), E Allen for Caughey (77).

Referee: J Erskine (IRFU).

More in this section

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors - United Rugby Championship Ulster frustration as La Rochelle clash to take place behind closed doors at RDS
Gavin Thornbury gives the thumbs up as he leaves the field injured 16/12/2022 Thornbury and Boyle major injury concerns for Connacht after win in Brive
Wesley Douglas and Paul Abadie with Bundee Aki 16/12/2022 Connacht pick up bonus point Challenge Cup win over Brive
<p>ROUT: Gloucester players, including Harry Taylor, right, after conceding their side's eighth try. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile</p>

No regrets for Gloucester boss after B-team nilled by Leinster

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.236 s