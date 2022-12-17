Ulster frustration as La Rochelle clash to take place behind closed doors at RDS

Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle has been confirmed for the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon due to adverse pitch conditions at the province’s Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

The game will kick-off at the same time (5.30pm) but the late change and logistical issues that come with it have also resulted in a decision to play the game behind closed doors which is another bitter blow to the home team.

The Kingspan was due to be full to the brim for the visit of Ronan O’Gara’s reigning champions and the cost in terms of ticketing refunds and the renting out of the Aviva Stadium remains to be seen. A large financial hole is in the offing, whatever the final bill.

Ulster CEO John Petrie made plain his frustrations in a tweet early on Saturday morning.

“Standing in the middle of a firm but playable pitch @KingspanStadium just now. Frustrated doesn’t even come close to covering how I feel right at this moment, if I’m honest. Such a shame for all @UlsterRugby supporters, players and staff.”

Petrie confirmed that he was asking BT, via EPCR the tournament organisers, to make this a free-to-air game given the circumstances. He also said that questions as to why a decision could not have been delayed until the morning of the game should be directed to EPCR.

“Following close consultation between Ulster Rugby and EPCR in recent days, and despite the efforts of the Kingspan Stadium ground staff, the decision was taken to move the fixture as the Kingspan playing surface was deemed unsafe due to the freezing conditions in Belfast,” said a statement from tournament organisers EPCR.

“Live television coverage will be as scheduled on BT Sport, beIN Sports, France Télévisions, SuperSport and FloRugby, and EPCR would like to thank all stakeholders for their understanding and co-operation.”