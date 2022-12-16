Connacht pick up bonus point Challenge Cup win over Brive

Brive 24 Connacht 31

Connacht secured the bonus point win in France to make it two wins from two in the Challenge Cup but they saw a 25 points lead whittled down to a converted try in a fiery contest at Stade Amédée-Domenech.

Connacht wrapped up the bonus point in the 43rd minute but still had to endure a nervous finish despite Brive having a man sent off and two others binned as they slumped to their ninth loss in a row.

There was little between the teams in the opening quarter but then former Connacht No.8 Abraham Papali’I, red-carded three times in nine months when he was at the Sportsground, was sent off for a no-arms tackle on Shamus Hurley-Langton.

Earlier another former Connacht player Tietie Tuimauga escaped without sanction when he and the other prop Daniel Brennan caught Paul Boyle high, forcing the Connacht captain to go off injured.

New signing Nicolas Sanchez, brought in from Stade Francais to get game-time, gave Brive an early boost when Argentina’s all-time top scorer converted a penalty from the left after nine minutes.

But Connacht got on top and out-half David Hawkshaw scored after a series of penalties to the left and he stopped a gap to get over, with Conor Fitzgerald converting to make it 7-3 after 14 minutes.

Connacht made the most of Papali’i’s dismissal to stretch the home cover and centre Tom Daly finished after a series of surges from a scrum inside the 22.

Brive went down to 13 men eight minutes from the break when lock Tevita Ratuva was binned for a high tackle on Hawkshaw and it took Connacht less than a minute to punish them, going wide for Diarmuid Kilgallen to score in the left corner. Fitzgerald’s superb touchline conversion made it 21-3 at the break.

The small home crowd, incensed by many of the decision of English referee Adam Leal were further outraged before the interval when Hawkshaw escaped sanction for a tackle which left Sanchez with a nasty facial injury which forced him to go off.

There was a further injury set-back for Connacht just before the interval when lock Gavin Thornbury was stretchered off with what looked a serious knee injury.

He was replaced by Niall Murray who came on to join his debutant brother Darragh in the second row. The brothers combined to set up the bonus point three minutes after the restart with hooker Shane Delahunt finishing, and Fitzgerald adding the extras to push the lead out to 28-3.

Brive were just back to 14 men when replacement hooker Vano Karkadze was yellow-carded after 47 minutes but this time Connacht were unable to use the extra men to pull further ahead.

Instead, it was Brive who hit back going into the final quarter with replacement out-half Tom Raffy chipping and touching down despite the best efforts of Daly, with Thomas Laranjeira converting to make it 28-10.

Fitzgerald added a penalty for Connacht before Brive grabbed a second when Haiti native Kevin Fabien scored in the left corner after he had initiated the move a phase earlier with a superb break. Laranjeira, who broke Connacht’s hearts here with a late penalty six years ago, added the touchline conversion to cut the gap to 31-17 eleven minutes from time.

It got even more precarious for Connacht five minutes from time when Fabien beat Fitzgerald on the outside to score in the left corner, with Laranjeira’s super conversion cutting the gap to a converted try, but Connacht finished the game on the offensive.

Scorers for Brive: Tries - K Fabien (2), T Raffy. Cons - T Laranjeira (3). Pen - N Sanchez.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries - D Hawkshaw, T Daly, D Kilgallen. Cons - C Fitzgerald (3).

Brive: S Tuicuvu (T Laranjeira 56); K Fabien (Tuimauga 48-57), N Lee, S Arnold, W Douglas; N Sachez (T Raffy 37-41, 53), P Abadie (E Sanga 53); D Brennan (N Fraissenon 28, 75), F Dufour (V Karkadze 18), T Tuimaugu (P Ceccarli; R van Eerten, T Ratuva (J Delannoy 47); R Marais, S Hireche (M Voisin 56), A Papali’Ii.

Connacht: C Fitzgerald; A Byrne (B Ralston 47), B Aki (O McNulty 68), T Daly, D Kilgallen; D Hawkshaw, K Marmion (C Reilly 41); P Dooley (J Duggan 47), S Delahunt (D Heffernan 68), S Illo (D Roberston-McCoy 47); D Murray, G Thornbury (N Murray 41); O Dowling, S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle (C Booth 19).

Referee: Adam Leal (England).