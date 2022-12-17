Munster won’t find Northampton in generous mood vows George Furbank

Northampton fullback George Furbank is looking forward to the first Munster challenge of his career in a must-win Champions Cup meeting for both sides at a packed Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday.

“I'm incredibly excited,” the six-time England international told journalists. “Dows [director of rugby Phil Dowson], showed a clip in a meeting of when he played them at home back in the day.

“It's a very cool opportunity to have - not many Saints’ sides have had the chance to play against such a big, historic team.

“Having a sold out Franklin's Gardens will be a massive help for us. I'm sure there'll be a decent amount of Munster travelling fans as well. But it just makes it more exciting. The boys are buzzing and ready to go.”

Munster have won four of the six meetings between the two sides in the 20-plus year history of the competition - with their hosts on Sunday claiming glory in the 2000 final, and in Munster’s last visit to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, in October 2009.

Not that Furbank believes the past will have much bearing on the present.

“We haven’t been dwelling too much on the past and past competitions. We're focusing on this game and how we were going to attack this game on the weekend.

“I think Graham Rowntree has spoken about how it's a must-win for Munster. It's the same for us,” Furbank went on.

But he said the squad would not let the need for points change the way they play: “I don't think we really want to put that sort of pressure on ourselves and sort of tighten up with that sort of pressure.

“We want to just be free and have a clear mind. We focus on performance rather than result because we believe that if we perform we'll get the results. That's our focus going into this weekend.”

Like Munster, Northampton lost their opening Champions Cup match of the season.

Unlike Munster, who lost a close encounter of the tense and foggy kind against Toulouse, the Saints were well beaten at Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, losing 46-12 at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

The match was over as a contest by half-time, as the visitors - who had apparently ripped the word ‘discipline’ out of their dictionary en route to the ground - shipped penalty after penalty and almost gifted the Top 14 side their 32-0 halftime lead.

Furbank admitted both result and performance at La Rochelle were not up to standard, especially in that one-way opening period.

“We didn't feel like we threw a punch or got any of our game on the field,” he said. “Our discipline allowed them into our half, and they kept going away with points.

“It was an incredibly frustrating afternoon. Obviously, you can look at the second half and say we stood up and did better then, but the game at 32-0 is done by that stage.

“We did some good things, we put a little bit of good stuff on at times, but nowhere near enough to to come away with a result.”

He hinted that Munster should not expect similarly generous rugby from their hosts this weekend.

“We're trying to work on a few fix-ups, the backs, that one-on-one tackling. And then just keep improving. We feel like we’ve got a good system, but it's probably individual errors within that system that lead to line breaks and, ultimately, points.

“Also our discipline has not been good enough, you look at our average penalties per game, I think we're pretty high. You give away loads of penalties, you lose territory, and you're under pressure, which leads to more penalties.”

That, he said, was the biggest difference in standards between the Champions Cup and the Premiership.

“You get punished more, for errors. In the Premiership, you can sometimes get away with little errors and spend time down in your 22. And then you turn the ball over and get it back down the other end.

“In the Champions Cup you make errors in your own half or anywhere and you can spend 15 to 20 minutes trying to gain momentum back - ultimately spending a lot of time in your own half which is pretty tough. That's probably the biggest step up for us.”

Furbank admitted he has not paid much attention to Munster’s performances this season, as the Saints focus on their own game.

“I've not seen loads of Munster playing - we've done a little bit of analysis. We know the Munster are going to bring a lot of physicality.

“But we're working on little nuances, and how we are going to break down the defence, and likewise, how our D is going to stop their attack.”

And he believes 20-year-old fly-half Fin Smith, who has played five matches for the Premiership side after joining from Worcester early in the season, will have a key role to play on Sunday and deeper into the season.

“He's got a very mature head on a young body, which is awesome to have. He's competitive, he's got a very good skill set. And he's doing a really good job at the moment.

“Being a very young guy starting at 10 at Worcester, I think that matured him pretty quickly. He was playing well for Worcester and that's what allowed him to come in here at a run. [Head coach] Sam Vesty gave him a rundown of how we like to play and that suits his game as well so I think both parties have matched nicely.”