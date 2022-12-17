Data in tune with the upbeat Munster mood music

Munster have the perfect scenario to engineer an immediate rebound in Northampton on Sunday following their opening-round defeat to Toulouse and it is not very often anyone could say that about a trip to Franklin’s Gardens.

Yet despite the pain of losing at Thomond Park last Sunday, Graham Rowntree’s players will have arrived in the English midlands with confidence still high and the firm belief that the momentum which began with that season-turning victory over South Africa A five weeks ago will not be derailed by the 18-13 loss to the five-time champions.

A return fixture in France may still await in the New Year but Munster know that completing a double over the Saints before they head to Toulouse will give them an excellent chance of progressing to the last 16 and the knockout stages of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

As good as Northampton can be in attack, and their English Premiership-leading figures in terms of points and tries scored, and metres gained indicates they are pretty good going forward, their 46-12 capitulation to Europe’s defending champions La Rochelle at Stade Marcel-Deflandre last Saturday also offers a possible insight to where their priorities lie in 2022-23. It would not be going too far out on a limb to suggest it is not the Champions Cup and Munster should be further encouraged by a Saints defence that leaks tries in their domestic league as easily as they did to Ronan O’Gara’s side on France’s Atlantic coast last weekend.

So while there will have been hurt in the Munster camp on the back of last Sunday’s one-score defeat by Toulouse it will not have lingered for too long if the mood music from the Munster management is any meaningful signpost. Both Rowntree and defence coach Denis Leamy have accentuated the positive from the weekend’s performance and for long periods it did seem to be another step in the right direction for a side that has not only found its feet in the last month or so, but is also beginning to hit its straps.

The excellent form of fly-half Joey Carbery in recent weeks is just one reason to feel that Munster’s offensive shape as laid out by attack coach Mike Prendergast has some willing practitioners on the field. Antoine Frisch at outside centre and full-back Mike Haley are two more while the introduction of Jack Crowley, Carbery’s rival for the number 10 jersey, at inside centre in the second half against Toulouse added another layer of creativity to the Munster backline that will not come up against many other teams with the heft and power to make life as difficult as it became for the home side at Thomond Park last Sunday.

That Crowley will start in midfield, back on Carbery’s outside shoulder, in the position he finished last Sunday’s game is a welcome declaration of intent from the Munster management heading over the water to face English opposition and one that underlines the feeling they believe there are maximum points to be taken from this contest.

With two attack-minded teams preparing to do battle at Franklin’s Gardens it is a recipe for a potentially entertaining 80-minute try-fest on Sunday if the weather allows. Either way, Leamy was keen to outline the threats Northampton have the ability to unleash from the playbook of attack-turned-head coach Sam Vesty.

"They're really quick and their ability to play on the gain-line,” Leamy said of the challenge he faces. “They get guys running lines early, they hit the ball at a lot of pace and they've obviously got guys like (Lewis) Ludlam and (Juarno) Augustus, these types of players who are very powerful (back-rowers).

"Then you have the likes of (scrum-half Alex) Mitchell, excellent around the ruck. They have loads of ability, right throughout the team there's no doubt about it. Someone said to me they are best in attack, certainly around the gainline, in the Premiership and that heightens your sense of alert around the game straight away.

"It's going to be very interesting around collisions, how we can slow up their ruck ball, how we can get ourselves set to really impose our defensive line speed on them.”

Leamy also explained why he thinks Munster now have the ability to play at a high tempo on both sides of the ball, citing Wednesday’s fast-paced training session as a case in point.

“We’ve got an awful lot of data that would suggest that we’re training very, very fast and we’re moving faster than ever. So we have that but you can see it with your own eyes and that’s the really pleasing thing.

“Even today, we’re running the guys up and down the pitch, we’re gassed as coaches, our gut feeling would be we’ve just produced a really fast session. It will be interesting to see the data on that but yeah, I think the data basically backs up what we’re seeing very nicely from our point of view.”

To hear a coach purring about his players so enthusiastically in the wake of a European defeat can only point to a camp high on confidence and ready to get back to winning ways. Victory is necessary to keep European hopes alive beyond the pool phase, even at this early stage in the competition, but while it is no foregone conclusion against a side on a five-match unbeaten run at home, this appears to be a Munster side that is watching its early-season troubles disappear in the rear-view mirror while the road ahead offers plenty of possibility. That in itself is a cause for encouragement on a must-win weekend.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: G Furbank; J Ramm, M Proctor, R Hutchinson, T Freeman; F Smith, Alex Mitchell; A Waller, S Matavesi, E Painter; L Salakaia-Loto, D Ribbans; C Lawes, L Ludlam – captain, J Augustus.

Replacements: M Haywood, E Iyogun, A Petch, A Moon, A Scott-Young, A Hinkley, C Braley, F Dingwall.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley, K Earls; J Carbery, C Murray; J Loughman, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony – captain, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, D Kilcoyne, R Salanoa, J Hodnett, A Kendellen, C Casey, R Scannell, S Daly.

Referee: Pierre-Baptiste Nuchy (France).