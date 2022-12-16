'We’ll just deal with what’s in front of us' - Cullen focused on job against much-changed Gloucester

The old Heineken Cup wasn’t perfect. Far from it. Dead rubbers and disinterested teams were all too familiar before the competition underwent its botched facelift but the team Gloucester named yesterday for this visit to Dublin adds to the sense that it is a tournament in dire need of emergency surgery.

George Skivington has made 13 changes from the side that secured a comeback, bonus-point win at home to Bordeaux-Begles at Kingsholm last weekend and the impression is that the Premiership club is waving the white flag as it looks ahead to a difficult and important league spell over the Christmas.

Social media made for an interesting petri dish of reactions. Some thundered at the selection, others explained in the context of domestic needs, resources and the fact that they may only need two or three more match points to make it through to the round of 16 anyway.

What could Leo Cullen do but put the blinkers on and focus on their own race?

“Maybe we would have expected to see a few different faces there but we’ll just deal with what’s in front of us and go out and try and get as much as we possibly can from the game,” said the Leinster head coach.

“You saw that as an example when we played Montpellier last season, they turned up and were missing a few players. We just need to deliver a big performance and try and rack up as many points as we possibly can in the circumstances of the game.

“I don’t think it’s any different really.”

The worry is that this could get very ugly. For Gloucester and for the tournament. Leinster put 89 points on that weakened Montpellier side in Dublin last January and the memory of how they were deprived of their game away to the Top 14 side – and the match points with it – by Covid remains fresh in the province’s mind.

For Cullen and Leinster, this isn’t about Gloucester. This is about harpooning as many points as possible in the cumbersome and confusing two-pool group stages and ensuring that they earn a seed high enough to guarantee home advantage through to a potential final in Dublin in May.

Gone are the dramas that lit up the sixth and final round of the pool stages. It used to be that 16 of the 24 teams were eliminated before the knockout stages, now 16 go through. It makes for thin gruel but how to fix it is another thing.

“No one really knows though, do they? What is the (best) format? That’s the thing,” said Cullen who dismissed the idea that he might be interested in replacing Steve Borthwick at Leicester Tigers. “It’s imperfect, but what’s the better solution?”

Whatever about formats, Leinster look well-placed to make a decent stab at that fifth title. Their 42-10 defeat of Racing 92 in Le Havre in round one was a stunning declaration of intent. even if it was one facilitated by an abject ‘home’ performance.

Tonight’s hosts have tinkered with the team and squad that made light of their difficulties in travelling to the continent the day before with four changes to the XV and a couple of notable movements on the bench.

Luke McGrath replaces Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half, Rónan Kelleher starts instead of Dan Sheehan at hooker, Ross Molony comes in for an injured Jason Jenkins in the second row and Ryan Baird makes way for Jack Conan.

That last swap isn’t straightforward with Caelan Doris switching to the blindside and therefore making way at No.8 for Conan but all four ‘new’ faces share a desire to restore their status as first-choice options.

That’s a neat thought for Cullen as he seeks to keep up the momentum created by ten wins from their first ten games of the season and he has the bonus with that of bringing the returning Johnny Sexton and Jordan Larmour off the bench.

“Everyone will want to put their hands up as we get closer to Six Nations and people will start talking about the World Cup, so there's a huge amount riding on performances from the players this season because there's so much to come down the line, individually and collectively. Plenty of exciting action ahead, hopefully.”

Maybe not tonight, though.

Leinster: H Keenan, J O’Brien, G Ringrose, C Ngatai, J Lowe, R Byrne, L McGrath, A Porter, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa, J Ryan, R Molony, C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, E Byrne, C Healy, J McCarthy, M Deegan, J Gibson-Park, J Sexton, J Larmour.

Gloucester: L Evans, A Hearle, G Kveseladze, B Twelvetrees, J Morris, G Barton, B Meehan, H Elrington, H Walker, C Knight, F Thomas, A Clark, J Polledri, J Clement, A Tuisue.

Replacements: S Blake, A Seville, K Gotovtsev, A Craig, H Taylor, C Chapman, S Atkinson, K Moyle.

Referee: L Ramos (France).