Munster to begin women's interpro title defence against Ulster on Leeside 

Munster will begin the defence of their Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championships title against Ulster at Cork’s Musgrave Park on January 7 as the IRFU announced all games in the three-round series are set to be broadcast free to air.

Leinster will kick off the championship against Connacht at Energia Park at 2:30pm that day in the first of a doubleheader of interpros to be screened by TG4 with Munster, under new head coach Niamh Briggs. getting their campaign up and running at 4:45pm.

Munster will stay at home in Cork for round two when Leinster visit Musgrave Park the following week on January 14 in the opening round-two clash at 12:15pm before Ulster host Connacht at Kingspan Stadium at 2:30pm in a game to be broadcast on BBC NI.

The final round on January 21 sees Munster visit Galway’s Sportsground to face Connacht (1pm) followed by Ulster against Leinster at Belfast’s Queen’s University Arena Pitch (5:30pm).

The fixture schedule announcement comes a week after the IRFU released its Women In Rugby report which signposted its intention to prioritise the annual interprovincial championship as the best competitive level at which to prepare Ireland’s players for the year’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations alongside a new Celtic Cup competition. That will initially feature one side apiece from Ireland, Scotland and Wales with details set to be announced in due course, the governing body said on Thursday.

IRFU President John Robinson, who chaired the committee which produced the Women In Rugby report based on findings collated independently from stakeholders within the Irish game, said: "A huge amount of progress has been made across the women's game in recent months.

“This series will provide our players with an important platform to impress after coming out of a tremendous Energia Women's All-Ireland League programme and before we enter the TikTok Women’s Six Nations tournament.

“The IRFU is committed to driving standards across women's rugby in Ireland and I have no doubt that this Vodafone Women's Interprovincial series will help showcase our talented players at a highly competitive level.”

Robinson also thanked Vodafone, title sponsors of the Ireland men’s national team, for their “ongoing commitment to Irish rugby at all levels of the game”, adding: “This gives a significant boost the women's game."

VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL FIXTURES

Saturday January 7th 2023 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round One:

Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 14:30 (TG4);

Munster v Ulster Musgrave Park, 16:45 (TG4).

Saturday January 14th 2023 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round Two:

Munster v Leinster, Musgrave Park, 12:15 (TG4);

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 14:30 (BBC NI).

Saturday January 21st 2023 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round Three:

Connacht v Munster, The Sportsground, 13:00 (TG4) Ulster v Leinster, Queen’s University Upper Malone, 17:30 (BBC NI)