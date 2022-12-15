Munster embracing the challenge of keeping European hopes alive

Heineken Champions Cup rugby is littered with examples of teams abandoning hope of success at the first setback yet Munster could never be accused of such a policy.

Prioritising league form over a run in Europe is a logical decision for coaches once qualification for the knockout stages appears to have eluded them and the precarious nature of the current format of the pool qualification process, with just four games to plot an escape route from a 12-team group, will no doubt have seen the issue raised in coaches’ meeting rooms across the continent earlier this week if the opening weekend did not go according to plan.

Yet a losing bonus point from Sunday’s 18-13 defeat at home to Toulouse has not dissuaded the Munster management from believing a place in the round of 16 is still worth fighting for and the Reds will travel to Northampton Saints this weekend in search of the away victory that will get their campaign back on track.

Victory at Franklin’s Gardens this Sunday is the bare minimum to keep the dream alive and against a team hammered 46-12 by defending champions La Rochelle last Saturday something would be wrong if Munster did not travel in hope to England’s East Midlands.

The Saints may have been poor in the extreme at Stade Marcel-Deflandre but a week on they will have the incentive to make amends, just as they did in the 2013-14 pool stages when hammered 40-7 at home by Leinster only to rebound and claim victory at the Aviva seven days later.

Munster assistant coach Denis Leamy on Wednesday noted Northampton’s attacking prowess this season, which sees the Premiership’s sixth-placed team top the charts in England for points (325), tries (42) and metres gained (5229). Yet he will have also been drawn to the Saints’ points difference of minus 29 and the league’s highest penalty count of 135 as a reason for optimism that the Reds’ will be presented with plenty of scoring opportunities at the Gardens this weekend, particularly given Munster’s increasingly effective new ambition with ball in hand.

"Without stating the obvious, attack is the best form of defence so the longer you keep the ball the better chance you have,” Leamy said.

“Now we're really starting to see exciting things in our attack, the boys have worked incredibly hard, it's a pretty new game plan to them in terms of what they were used to but just the learnings week on week, the ability to start to play quicker, the ability to get the ball through their hands under pressure.

"We're starting to see that and we probably see things a little bit earlier in training and you start to get really excited, and it takes a while, I suppose, for you guys and the public to see it in that shape, but it's definitely coming on a lot and it's really exciting where we're going with this attack.

"So yeah, absolutely, we'll go there to attack. We were chasing the game the other day against Toulouse but we tried to keep ball in hand, tried to play a fast game, we were putting phase after phase after phase together. The phases leading up to the last penalty, it was like 15 or 16 phases keeping the ball in a freezing fog. The boys' hands must have been falling off, like.

"It's not easy but we have the ability to do it. We're really trusting our attack and our ability to put the ball through the phases and play at a high tempo.”

Munster supporters will converge on Franklin’s Gardens in the hope the momentum of recent weeks, sparked by that historic victory over South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 10, will not have been derailed by last weekend’s reverse in the Thomond Park fog. Head coach Graham Rowntree on Sunday night insisted it would not. Yet while backs are already against the wall in terms of the European campaign, Leamy suggested on Wednesday the feeling was nothing new, either way back when or even since the shaky start to the current season.

“It's kind of felt like that for, I suppose, the last three or four months to be honest with you. It's always been like that. It was always backs against the wall, proper pressure applied from in-house for these big European days.

“Every time you go out and represent Munster, it's a big day. And there is always that pressure. That pressure, and it's a good pressure may I add, coming from the fans and from in-house as well.

“There is always that pressure to go and deliver a performance and it's about performance. It really is. It's about us getting the process right, we have started the week well now, in terms of day-to-day building into that big game on Sunday.

“We need to deliver individual performances feeding into the collective. Look, we take confidence. We are really looking forward to this game. It's another great challenge for us. It's a big game and we wouldn't want it any other way.”