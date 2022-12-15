Garry Ringrose stepping up as a Leinster leader

Johnny Sexton’s impending retirement doesn’t just invite questions as to his replacement as Ireland’s out-half. It remains to be seen who gets handed the armband when Ireland’s skipper calls time after next year’s World Cup.

James Ryan, Iain Henderson and Tadhg Furlong have all earned that honour since Sexton first led the national side out against Russia at the 2019 World Cup. All of them are key figures in the team’s leadership group but so is Garry Ringrose.

The quietly-spoken 27-year old is cut from the same cloth as that aforementioned trio. Thundering speeches full of fire and brimstone have been replaced by a generation that prefers to walk the walk and leave it at that.

Ringrose has already been serving an apprenticeship under Sexton at Leinster with Leo Cullen making him his on-field spokesman for the PRO14 final against Ulster in September of 2020. His last shift in the post was put in away to Racing 92 five days ago.

“For me personally, I think it (captaincy) sits really well with him,” said his Leinster colleague Michael Ala’alatoa who has captained Samoa himself.

“As you know, he is someone who is very calm in the moment. He leads by his actions and he'll only say something if it needs to be addressed.

“Every time he speaks he's someone that commands a lot of respect and you want to listen to. Every time he has had the captain's armband on, he has been awesome for us.

"He has been leading by example, you can just see it in the last two weeks, he is playing out of his skin. You only want to follow a guy like that.”

Ringrose is entering what most people would agree is the prime of a player’s career, that sweet spot leading up to a 30th birthday. That form which Ala’alatoa alluded to only affirms it but he has been sensational for club and country across a long span of time.

He was nominated for World junior player of the year eight years ago, his peers named him Ireland’s best young talent in 2017, and the country’s rugby writers opted for him as the best senior men’s player in the business in 2020.

A journey that took him from Blackrock to Leinster and Ireland via UCD – all the while with a No.13 on his back – invited the inevitable comparisons with Brian O’Driscoll. It is no small thing that he has dealt with all that and achieved so much so far.

Rory Best is among those to have railed against the lazy painting of similarities between the two. O’Driscoll has fobbed those debates off as well while hailing a player who has all the attributes to be a brilliant centre on both sides of the ball.

O’Driscoll retired on the back of a career where he scored once every three games for Leinster and once every 2.71 for Ireland. Ringrose’s stats stand at 3.1 and 3.91 respectively. Only a British and Irish Lions jersey remains elusive.

The sight of Ringrose shooting out of defence in a blue or green jersey has been held against him by some detractors, not least when the result is what officially ranks as a ‘missed tackle’, but most recognise the importance of his defensive shifts.

Sexton may or may not make it back from a calf injury in time for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup game at home to Gloucester but, in Ringrose, Leinster possess a deputy whose responsibilities only look like increasing in the near future.

“He’s exceptional at his job on and off the field,” said James Lowe. “Someone who doesn’t have to speak necessarily to lead as well. He broke his jaw a couple of times from kick pressure – like, I mean, I’m not throwing my face at someone’s foot, man - and that pretty much sums him up.

“He does talk - and you probably don’t see it as much if you’re not inside the environment - but he is definitely someone who has a very thorough, thought-out process and every day is probably structured into where he is going to show his leadership. Pre-meetings, even, that sort of thing.

“He is pretty good at handling a ref as well, probably more so than Sexto anyway!”