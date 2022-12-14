James Lowe fit and focused on further silverware

James Lowe is in a hurry. Turning 30 rings bells for every professional athlete and the Leinster winger hadn’t long marked that occasion when he found himself restricted to a watching brief just as the current season started rolling.

An ever-present through every minute of Ireland’s three-Test tour to his native New Zealand, Lowe picked up an issue with his Achilles before the trip was out but the injury that stalled his season happened after that cleared up.

It was in his first on-pitch training session in the pre-season when he decided to stick up a hand and volunteer for some optional conditioning work at the day’s end when he made to turn and something went wrong.

“I looked back thinking 'Who has kicked me here?' And then literally just fell over in a heap and was like, ‘holy shit, something has gone here’. So the moral of the story is, don't do extra conditioning. I never have to do a bronco again, so there's always a silver lining!”

A stock take of the consequences amounted to eight Leinster games and Ireland’s three November internationals that passed off without him. His run away to Racing 92 last Saturday was just a second of the campaign.

“Yeah that was very, very tough. Just because you come off the back of a very, very successful New Zealand tour: to then be ruled out through injury, that sucks man. Like, I'm not getting much younger. You're almost at the peak of your powers and then tear a calf and you're out.”

Ireland missed his energy and his unpredictability last month and that was all the more apparent last weekend with a performance that produced one try and a delicious assist for another from Garry Ringrose.

The collective performance and 32-point win Leinster banked in Le Havre will have reverberated around Europe and South Africa but they’ve played plenty of superb rugby in this competition this last four years without claiming the trophy.

The expectation will be that they make short work of Gloucester at the RDS this Friday but the squad and staff have already touched on the dangers that can follow a big win. The opening two rounds from the 18-19 tournament are such a case in point.

“We looked back to a couple of years when we had Wasps at the RDS. We put 50 on them then went to Toulouse and lost. So now we've gone and put 40 on a good Racing side it's about coming back and making sure that doesn't matter. What matters is how you prepare throughout the week for another performance of equal calibre.”

Do that and they can enjoy a rare treat in the form of a three-day break before reporting back for duty and the build-up to the traditional St Stephen’s Day trip to Thomond Park and a festive get-together with their Munster cousins.

Lowe is cool with that side of Christmas but he makes no bones about the pangs of homesickness that come with this time of year for a man born and brought up in the South Island town of Nelson on the far side of the planet.

“It sucks, I'm not going to lie. Christmas is a time you want to spend with your family and friends. I get to spend it with my friends but unfortunately I haven't spent Christmas back with my parents for six years.

“That's disappointing but it's what you sign up for when you sign overseas,” he explained.

“Unfortunately I don't think I'll get to spend many Christmases at home in the near future, so it is what it is.”

It’s not that Christmas in Ireland will be dull. With no kids of his own, Lowe is the designated Santa when the province’s foreign legion come together with their families at Charlie Ngatai’s house.

Michael Ala’alatoa and his crew will be there. So too Jamison Gibson-Park, Jason Jenkins if he doesn’t get shore leave back to South Africa for a spell and attack coach Andrew Goodman who hails from the same town as Lowe and was once his PE teacher.

“Literally just the outcasts,” said Lowe. “It's going to be full noise.”